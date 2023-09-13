Walk-in vaccine appointments available at all Harris Teeter Pharmacy locations

Qualifying customers who receive a vaccine through the Harris Teeter pharmacy will receive a $5 Harris Teeter coupon

MATTHEWS, N.C., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harris Teeter understands the importance of keeping families and communities healthy going into cold and flu season which is why Harris Teeter is accepting walk-in vaccination appointments throughout the peak of flu season as an added convenience to shoppers. Flu, COVID, pneumonia and RSV vaccinations are available at all Harris Teeter Pharmacy locations. Customers can make an appointment for vaccinations on Harris Teeter's pharmacy website.

Starting now through Oct. 31, 2023, qualifying customers who receive a vaccine (flu or other) through the Harris Teeter pharmacy will receive a $5 Harris Teeter coupon.

The recently FDA-approved RSV vaccine is available at all pharmacies and eligible patients in select states can receive the vaccine without a prescription. The RSV vaccine is FDA-approved for adults 60 and older and for pregnant people.

"Harris Teeter's trusted pharmacists remain committed to helping our patients and associates live healthier lives," said Danna Robinson, Director of Corporate Affairs for Harris Teeter. "We are proud to give our customers a convenient and efficient way to protect their friends, family members and neighbors as we head into cold and flu season."

About Harris Teeter: For more than 60 years, Harris Teeter, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), has enriched lives – one meal, one family, one associate, and one community at a time. Headquartered in Matthews, North Carolina, Harris Teeter employs 36,000 valued associates across more than 250 stores and 60 fuel centers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida, and the District of Columbia.

Media Contact

Paige Pauroso, Harris Teeter, 7048443101, ppauroso@harristeeter.com

SOURCE Harris Teeter