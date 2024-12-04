Walk of the Inns: A Palm Springs Hospitality Tradition With Palm Springs Preferred Small Hotels

From mid-century modern marvels to stunning Mediterranean retreats, participating hotels will showcase their unique styles and warm hospitality, providing an insider's look at the distinctive architecture for which Palm Springs is renowned. Post this

What to Know About the Walk of the Inns

The Walk of the Inns begins at the Palm Springs Art Museum, where attendees can pick up a complimentary map detailing all the participating hotels and a small flashlight to help illuminate the journey—available on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests are encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy to donate to "Well in the Desert", an initiative that supports local families in need.

For those looking for an alternative starting point, the Palm Springs Woman's Club will also welcome guests to join in on the fun.

Participating Hotels

Casa Cody: The oldest operating hotel in Palm Springs , it was founded by Buffalo Bill Cody's libertine cousin, Harriet. Charming and beautiful, Casa Cody boasts 2 pools, a charming eatery, and historical adobe buildings. It's a favorite for weddings and family gatherings.

, it was founded by Buffalo Bill Cody's libertine cousin, Harriet. Charming and beautiful, Casa Cody boasts 2 pools, a charming eatery, and historical adobe buildings. It's a favorite for weddings and family gatherings. Ingleside Estate: This Spanish Revival landmark has attracted stars from the silver screen to today. It's also home to the legendary Melvyn's Restaurant & Casablanca Lounge, where live music, cocktails, classic dining, and an aura of old Hollywood glamour await.

glamour await. Avalon Hotel and Bungalows: Known for its flowing series of courtyards, lawns, gardens, and grounds that reveal romantic pools and cabanas, a hidden spa, studios and suites, and historic bungalows.

Talavera Palm Springs : This Boho chic boutique hotel offers an intimate escape that is perfect for romance, personal retreats, and solo travelers. Every room boasts a private hot tub.

: This Boho chic boutique hotel offers an intimate escape that is perfect for romance, personal retreats, and solo travelers. Every room boasts a private hot tub. La Serena Villas : Originally built in 1933 on over an acre of exquisitely landscaped grounds, this Micheline key hotel offers the perfect Palm Springs backdrop. Home to Azucar Restaurant and Whispers Spa, this hotel has offered respite to generations of discerning travelers.

: Originally built in 1933 on over an acre of exquisitely landscaped grounds, this Micheline key hotel offers the perfect backdrop. Home to Azucar Restaurant and Whispers Spa, this hotel has offered respite to generations of discerning travelers. Amin Casa Hotel: Embodying the luxury of life in Palm Springs , this impressive property is dated to the 1920's and '30's and was once the Palm Springs home of Hollywood screen legend and award-winning actress Gloria Swanson .

, this impressive property is dated to the 1920's and '30's and was once the home of screen legend and award-winning actress . Lucille Palm Springs : reimagined in 2023, but with a history that stretches back over 100 years. Originally built in 1921, the hotel has been welcoming guests for a century, including Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz , who frequented the hotel with their family.

: reimagined in 2023, but with a history that stretches back over 100 years. Originally built in 1921, the hotel has been welcoming guests for a century, including and , who frequented the hotel with their family. Old Ranch Inn: a quintessential small Palm Springs hotel, this charming property embodies the casual nature of Palm Springs

The Walk of the Inns is sponsored by the Palm Springs Art Museum, Palm Springs Preferred Small Hotels, and the Women's Club of Palm Springs. Their collaboration helps to create a welcoming atmosphere that celebrates the spirit of our community and the exceptional hospitality that defines Palm Springs.

Mark your calendars for the Walk of the Inns and discover the unique spirit and warmth of Palm Springs' hospitality community. For more information, visit Walk of the Inns or follow us on Instagram at @psartmuseum.

About Palm Springs Preferred Small Hotels

Palm Springs Preferred Small Hotels is an association of independently owned boutique hotels, which are an essential part of this desert resort town's uncommon culture and economy. From quirky to charming, mid-century modern to clothing-optional, Palm Springs Preferred Small Hotels has got your stay.

About Palm Springs Art Museum

Palm Springs Art Museum is an integral part of the rich history of art, design, and architecture that has come to define the Coachella Valley. As the area's largest cultural institution, the museum endeavors to honor the past while being resolutely forward thinking. The museum's mission is to be a welcoming space that embraces all cultures through programs, exhibitions, and experiences that attract and respond to the diverse interests and backgrounds of the community. The flagship building, located in downtown Palm Springs, features compelling art exhibitions, a vast permanent collection, and the Annenberg Theater, all in a 150,000-square-foot, architecturally significant building. Five blocks away, the Palm Springs Art Museum Architecture and Design Center, Edwards Harris Pavilion, features exhibitions exploring the topics of architecture and design. Follow us at @psartmuseum, psmuseum.org and sign up for enews at store.psmuseum.org/enews

