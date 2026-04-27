Walk Your AS Off Day 2026 Invites Global Community to Step Forward for Spondyloarthritis Awareness and Support

"Walk Your AS Off is more than a walk—it's a global expression of resilience, visibility, and solidarity," said Cassie Shafer, SAA's CEO. "Every step taken helps raise awareness and ensures that people living with spondyloarthritis feel seen, supported, and empowered." Post this

Since its inception, Walk Your AS Off has offered year-round opportunities for patients and supporters to stay active and log their steps, motivating participants to prioritize their well-being. Walk Your AS Off Day builds on this by bringing the entire community together in solidarity, providing encouragement, and amplifying a shared purpose.

"Walk Your AS Off is more than a walk—it's a global expression of resilience, visibility, and solidarity," said Cassie Shafer, SAA's CEO. "Every step taken helps raise awareness and ensures that people living with spondyloarthritis feel seen, supported, and empowered."

From 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM PDT, SAA staff and Walk Ambassadors will also host a continuous online virtual room gathering where participants can check in, connect, and share progress.

Check in from anywhere in the world.

Meet and connect with others in the SpA community.

Share personal stories and milestones.

Encourage teammates and celebrate progress throughout the day.

Join the movement on May 3. Register, fundraise, and spread the word.

Learn more or donate at: https://spondylitis.org/walk-your-as-off

About the Spondylitis Association of America

Founded in 1983, the Spondylitis Association of America is the nation's leading nonprofit organization dedicated to educating, empowering, and advocating for people living with spondyloarthritis. SAA provides education, advocacy, support, and research initiatives aimed at improving patient outcomes and advancing treatment.

For more information about SAA, visit www.spondylitis.org

Media Contact

Jason Blackwell, Spondylitis Association of America, 1 8183039183, [email protected], www.spondylitis.org

SOURCE Spondylitis Association of America