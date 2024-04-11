Walkabouts by ActivEd named 2024 EdTech Digest Award Finalist in the Curriculum & Instruction Category

Supplemental movement and learning curriculum for PreK through 5th grade honored in world's largest edtech award program

GREENVILLE, S.C., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Walkabouts, the proprietary movement and learning platform by ActivEd, has been recognized as a Finalist in the 2024 EdTech Digest Awards for Curriculum & Instruction.

Celebrating its 14th year, EdTech Digest's EdTech Awards are the world's largest recognition program for education technology, recognizing the biggest names in edtech, as well as those who are promising innovators and trendsetters.

This year's finalists and winners were narrowed from the larger field and judged based on various criteria, including: pedagogical workability, efficacy and results, support, clarity, value, and potential.

"Warm and hearty congratulations to all The EdTech Awards 2024 finalists and winners — very, very well done! The barriers education technology leaders have overcome in the last few years to make it to where they are today — well, that's a cause for celebration!" said Victor Rivero, Editor-in-Chief of EdTech Digest, who oversees the program.

Featuring edtech's best and brightest, the annual program shines a spotlight on cool tools, inspiring leaders, and innovative trendsetters across the K-12, Higher Education, and Skills and Workforce sectors.

"To earn this recognition from EdTech Digest and be included with the other exceptional companies in our category is real honor," said Dr. Julian A. Reed, ActivEd CEO and Founder. "Walkabouts has been a labor of love for the ActivEd team as we are passionate about integrating the science of movement and learning into lessons for elementary age students. Helping teachers and students reach their full potential is at the heart of everything we do."

About ActivEd and Walkabouts The Walkabouts platform, developed by ActivEd, is an online, on-demand system that integrates proven kinesthetic techniques into standards-based math, language arts, reading, and social studies lessons for PreK through 5th grade students. The flexible online educational supplement delivers fun and engaging lessons that are a research-based and proven to enhance cognition, sharpen focus, and improve student behavior. To learn more about the science of movement and learning and the platform, visit Walkabouts.com. Follow @getwalkabouts on X, and connect on LinkedIn.

About EdTech Digest and the EdTech Awards

EdTech Digest, a leading source of cool tools, interviews, and trends showcasing the future of learning — annually honors the best and brightest people, products, and groups working in edtech with The EdTech Awards. Cool Tool, Leadership, and Trendsetter honorees span the K-12, Higher Ed, and Skills & Workforce sectors. Further information about The EdTech Awards is available at edtechdigest.com.

Media Contact

Ginny Kirkland, ActivEd, Inc., 1 229-251-7339, [email protected], https://www.walkabouts.com/

SOURCE ActivEd, Inc.