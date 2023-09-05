Walkersville EDC to Host Business Networking Event on September 18, 2023

An opportunity for business owners and the Economic Development Commission to work together to improve business in Walkersville, MD

WALKERSVILLE, Md., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Walkersville Economic Development Commission (EDC) is hosting a networking opportunity for all businesses located in the 21793 zip code, as well as members of the Walkersville Business and Professional Association (WBPA).

The event will be held on September 18, 2023 at 7:00 in Walkersville Town Hall. Light refreshments will be served. The members of the EDC will be present to meet with business owners and representatives to answer questions and to learn what is needed to be successful in business in Walkersville, Maryland.

Please RSVP to [email protected] by Monday, September 11, 2023 4:30 PM.

About the Walkersville EDC

The Economic Development Commission (EDC) works to retain existing businesses, attract desirable new businesses, and improve economic activities benefiting local businesses and residents.

