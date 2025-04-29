Wall Street Journal best-selling, award-winning author/entrepreneur Natasha Miller's new book... "Corporate Event Mastery"

"The future of events is here, and Natasha Miller is leading the charge. Her insights into transformation and innovation will help planners create the kind of experiences that people remember for a lifetime." —Chip Conley, New York Times, Best-Selling Author and Founder of MEA Post this

Drawing on real-world experiences, the book features exclusive interviews with seasoned internal event producers and decision-makers across industries. These firsthand accounts highlight common challenges and share the battle-tested solutions used to overcome them.

"This book is more than a how-to guide—it's a playbook for transformation," said Natasha Miller, author of Corporate Event Mastery. "We wanted to demystify the event planning process for internal teams and show them how to elevate their events while also elevating their own role within their organization."

Inside Corporate Event Mastery, readers will discover:

Practical systems to simplify event planning from concept to execution

Strategies to demonstrate ROI and prove internal value

Tools to streamline communication and collaborate effectively across departments

Case studies and expert insights that spotlight what really works

Whether planning a leadership summit, team retreat, product launch, or annual conference, Corporate Event Mastery is the ultimate guide for professionals ready to make their mark with events that inspire, engage, and deliver.

"The future of events is here, and Natasha Miller is leading the charge. Her insights into transformation and innovation will help planners create the kind of experiences that people remember for a lifetime." —Chip Conley, New York Times, Best-Selling Author and Founder of MEA

About the Author:

Natasha Miller is an author, entrepreneur, and corporate event expert. As the founder and CEO of Entire Productions, a multi-million dollar event production agency, DMC, and entertainment booking agency, she brings decades of experience to her book, Corporate Event Mastery. Natasha's expertise has been recognized by BizBash, SmartMeetings, Inc. Magazine, Entrepreneur, The New York Times, and The Wall Street Journal. Natasha has been a speaker for organizations such as IMEX, ILEA-NCC, Entrepreneurs Organization, and WBENC.

She is a graduate of the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses and entrepreneurial master programs at MIT and Harvard. She is a passionate advocate for the event industry and a "SEARCH 100" contributor to the SEARCH Foundation.

Entire Productions has earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies four times since 2018.

