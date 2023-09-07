Wall Street Journal Ranks Baruch a Top 10 Best Public College in Nation

The Wall Street Journal just released its 2024 rankings and Baruch is the #10 best public college in the country.

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Baruch is the #10 best public college in the country, according to the latest ranking of 400 top universities by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) and College Pulse.

In the "2024 Best Colleges" ranking, Baruch places nationally in the top 10 in key areas and the top 50 overall:

#1 public college in New York

#5 in New York

#7 for economic mobility in U.S.

#10 among public colleges across the country

#47 among best public and private institutions in U.S.

According to the WSJ, the ranking evaluates colleges based on student outcomes, learning environment, and diversity. The methodology also calculates a college's value, including the cost of attendance against post-graduate salary. The WSJ and College Pulse also collaborated with Statista to survey more than 60,000 students and alumni seeking feedback about preparation for career success, student satisfaction with the college's facilities, college recommendation score, and opportunities to interact with people from different backgrounds.

Earlier this year, Baruch was named by the Wall Street Journal as a "Best College for Your Dream Career in Finance," ranking #6 among public institutions nationwide.

Learn More: Baruch College consistently earns top rankings for academic excellence, affordability and value, and post-graduate outcomes.

Read the latest rankings here https://newscenter.baruch.cuny.edu/newstype/rankings/.

Take a Virtual Tour: Welcome Future Bearcats

Media Contact

Evan Nemeroff, Baruch College, (646)-660-6146, [email protected], https://www.baruch.cuny.edu/

Twitter

SOURCE Baruch College