Wall Street Veteran Turned Financial Maven, Joseph Giamanco Jr., Leverages 30+ Years of Business Mastery to Spearhead Monumental Growth as New COO at CMDS

Following his time on Wall Street, Joe followed his financial passions into the world of real estate and investing. Joe serves as a trusted advisor for River Capital Group Holdings, LLC., with responsibilities spanning business strategy, deal sourcing, capital sourcing, and acquisitions. Additionally, he holds the title of Managing Director for both Advantage Business Brokers and Blue Agave Opportunity Fund LLC. CMDS is confident that with Joe's unique experience and financial expertise, the agency is set to scale new heights and further its mission.

"We are excited to welcome Joe to our team as the new Chief Operating Officer. Joe brings with him a wealth of expertise and a proven track record in managing and growing teams, fostering career enhancement, and steering financial strategies, as well as his notable proficiency in mergers and acquisitions, and business development," noted Chris Mulvaney, CEO of CMDS. "His entrepreneurial spirit and past successes in numerous ventures speak volumes about his capability to drive innovation and steer our team towards exponential growth. As we continue our rapid growth, Joe's leadership will be instrumental in fortifying our operational backbone, ensuring that we not only meet but exceed our strategic objectives."

