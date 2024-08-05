Wally Revolutionizes Accessibility with Innovative Solutions, Simplifying User Experience for All

Wally, a leading accessibility platform, has introduced several innovative solutions this past quarter to simplify workflows for developers, designers, and e-commerce professionals. Highlights include the open-source Wally Linter for real-time accessibility support and the WAX Framework with StoryBook integration for streamlined development. Wally also integrates with CVS Health's Testaro for comprehensive accessibility solutions. Additionally, Wally's Beyond Barriers initiative promotes accessibility awareness through expert roundtables and podcasts. "Wally's commitment to promoting accessibility awareness and simplifying its implementation is at the heart of everything we do," says Brian Gavin, co-founder of Wally. Visit wallyax.com for more information.

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wally, a leading accessibility platform, has released several groundbreaking solutions this past quarter, designed to simplify workflows for developers, designers, and e-commerce professionals. As the first accessibility platform to prioritize user experience while streamlining content workflows, Wally continues to set the standard for accessibility innovation.

This year, Wally introduced its open-source project, providing developers with access to Wally's Linter solution for real-time accessibility support as they code. Additionally, developers are invited to utilize and contribute to the WAX Framework, fostering a collaborative approach to accessibility.

The WAX Framework now includes a newly launched integration with StoryBook, and React, simplifying component library design and supporting continuous development. This integration allows developers to seamlessly implement Wally's best practices within their development processes through the NPM/CICD integration.

Wally's expertise in accessibility is further demonstrated through its integration with CVS Health's Testaro, an accessibility super-app, providing comprehensive solutions to address accessibility issues at their core.

Significant progress has been made on the Wally web application, offering clients superior data visualization focused on specific user journeys to optimize user experience. These improvements, combined with automated bulk testing, remediation, and reporting capabilities, enable a thorough approach to addressing accessibility challenges.

Wally has also launched the Beyond Barriers community initiative, a strategic effort involving accessibility experts across various industries. This initiative includes accessibility roundtables and podcasts, providing a platform for experts to share their knowledge and promote accessibility awareness.

"Wally's commitment to promoting accessibility awareness and simplifying its implementation is at the heart of everything we do," says Brian Gavin, co-founder of Wally.

About Wally

Wally is an accessibility company based in Princeton, New Jersey, dedicated to making a meaningful impact by solving website accessibility problems at their root, without relying on external overlays. Wally actively promotes accessibility awareness through innovative solutions and community initiatives.

For more information about Wally and our work, visit wallyax.com, LinkedIn and X profiles.

Media Contact

Brian Gavin, Wally, 1 9143481183, [email protected], wallyax.com

SOURCE Wally