Walmart and Sam's Club Helped Spark Good to Change Kids' Health at Children's Miracle Network Hospitals®

Together, Walmart and Sam's Club associates, customers and members continue to help millions of children in communities across the U.S. and Canada receive the world-class treatment and care they need. Whether shopping in a store, club or online, customers and members helped change kids' health to change the future. Local kids and families are supported by every dollar raised, creating ripple effects that will impact our community and world for years to come.

"Year in and year out, Walmart & Sam's Club associates, customers, and members amaze us with their passion for our cause," said Teri Nestel, President & CEO of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. "The creativity, kindness, and simple act of making the ask at the register continues to positively impact kids' health in communities across the U.S. and Canada. Thank you, Walmart, and Sam's Club associates for sparking good in your local community."

Most families who end up at a children's hospital did not expect it when waking up that morning. The funds raised through Walmart and Sam's Club help kids get the care they need when they need it, no matter life's circumstances.

Associates are instrumental in raising the critical funds needed for local children's hospitals to help kids in their communities. Carey and Nathan have worked for Walmart since they were both in high school. Children's Miracle Network Hospitals campaign was a time of year they both looked forward to. It grew to have a new meaning when they discovered their soon-to-be third child, Jaxson, had cysts on his neck during a late ultrasound. This led to several surgeries in Jaxson's first year, and he continues to need medical treatment. Their local children's hospital gives them the care they need during all the uncertainty.

Now, both Walmart store managers, Carey and Nathan, look at Jaxson each day and thank those who participate and encourage donations for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals every year. They create new and fun ways to raise funds and engage their associates in the cause that hits close to home.

"Walmart and Sam's Club support of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals makes an impact right in our associates' neighborhoods," Julie Gehrki, Vice President, Walmart Foundation explains. "We are committed to helping people live better and our commitment to supporting children's health and local children's hospitals is an important part of how we spark good in communities around the country."

For 36 years, Walmart and Sam's Club associates across the country have supported the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals campaign, ensuring that kids and families receive the necessary support during the most difficult moments in their lives. Sam Walton, the founder of Walmart, expressed confidence in the associates when he formed the partnership with Children's Miracle Network Hospitals by saying, "The associates will amaze you." Those words are absolutely true.

To learn more about how funds from generous corporate partners are impacting the health of children through Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, visit cmnhospitals.org.

About Children's Miracle Network Hospitals:

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals was founded more than 40 years ago with the vision to Change Kids' Health, Change the Future. We've raised over $8.5 billion for 170 children's hospitals by empowering and engaging with local communities and businesses – and we're not done yet. All donations benefit local member hospitals to fund what's needed most, like critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, child life services that put kids' and families' minds at ease during difficult hospital stays, and financial assistance for families who could not otherwise afford these health services.

Together, we can change kids' health. Together, we can change the future. To learn about Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and your local member children's hospital, visit cmnhospitals.org.

About Walmart:

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 240 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 20 countries. With fiscal year 2023 revenue of $611 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting https://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at https://facebook.com/walmart, on Twitter at https://twitter.com/walmart, and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/walmart/.

About Sam's Club:

Sam's Club®, a division of Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT), is a leading membership warehouse club offering superior products, savings and services to millions of members in nearly 600 clubs in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Now in its 39th year, Sam's Club continues to redefine warehouse shopping with its highly curated assortment of high-quality fresh food and Member's Mark items, in addition to market-leading technologies and services like Scan & Go, Curbside Pickup and home delivery service in select markets. To learn more about Sam's Club, visit the Sam's Club Newsroom, shop at SamsClub.com and interact with Sam's Club on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

