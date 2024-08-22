Walmart and Sam's Club Raise Over $43Million for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals®

"Year in and year out, Walmart and Sam's Club associates, customers, and members amaze us with their passion for our cause," said Aimee J. Daily, Ph.D., President and CEO at Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. Post this

Sam's Club Associate Cynthia knows firsthand the impact of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. Her son, Cody, was diagnosed with Sotos syndrome, a rare genetic disorder. Despite his challenges, Cody lived a joyful life until a health scare in November 2020.

"We were worried," says Cynthia. "But the team at Lurie Children's Hospital, our local member children's hospital, took amazing care of Cody. They diagnosed and treated him quickly, just like they did in 2015 for another medical emergency."

Thanks to the expertise and compassion of the hospital staff, Cody recovered. Today, a new melody fills their home – the joyful sounds of a hands-free voice-controlled speaker, a prize from bingo played in his hospital room, a reminder of his time at the hospital and the care he received.

A Community Effort for Local Kids

"Year in and year out, Walmart and Sam's Club associates, customers, and members amaze us with their passion for our cause," said Aimee J. Daily, Ph.D., President and CEO at Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. "Their generosity ensures that kids in need receive the best possible care, regardless of their families' circumstances."

These donations stay local and support the local member hospital of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals in the communities where funds are raised. "Through our annual Children's Miracle Network campaign, Walmart and Sam's Club associates, customers and members come together to spark good for local families," explains Kayla Burton, Senior Manager, Cause Marketing & Customer Engagement at Walmart. "This year, they have made a tremendous impact to help children live better by expanding access to quality healthcare in their communities."

A Legacy of Giving

For over 35 years, Walmart and Sam's Club have supported Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, fulfilling Sam Walton's belief in the power of associates. As he said upon forming the partnership, "The associates will amaze you." Their dedication to this cause continues to make a profound difference.

About Children's Miracle Network Hospitals:

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals was founded more than 40 years ago with the vision to Change Kids' Health, Change the Future. We've raised over $9 billion for 170 children's hospitals by empowering and engaging with local communities and businesses – and we're not done yet. All donations benefit local member hospitals to fund what's needed most, like critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, child life services that put kids' and families' minds at ease during difficult hospital stays, and financial assistance for families who could not otherwise afford these health services.

Together, we can change kids' health. Together, we can change the future. To learn about Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and your local member children's hospital, visit cmnhospitals.org.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better — anytime and anywhere — in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 255 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2024 revenue of $648 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart, on X (formerly known as Twitter) at twitter.com/walmart, and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart.

About Sam's Club

Sam's Club, the $86 billion division of Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT), is a membership club that is pioneering the retail experience, providing exclusive access to value, convenience and modern omnichannel shopping options to millions of members in 600 clubs across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. With over 40 years of innovating in the category, Sam's Club continues to redefine club membership shopping with its curated assortment of quality fresh food and Member's Mark® items, in addition to market leading technologies and services like Scan & Go™️, curbside pickup and home delivery. Visit the Sam's Club Newsroom, shop at SamsClub.com or connect with Sam's Club on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Pinterest.

