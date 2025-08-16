Walmart Connect Just Got Better: Canopy Management Joins Elite Partner Directory

Canopy is ready to help sellers tap Walmart's explosive growth, unlock that 28% ROAS boost, and own the future of omnichannel commerce. Post this

Why This Partnership Matters for Your Brand

When it comes to selling on Walmart, the right advertising strategy can make or break your success. That's why Walmart created their Connect Partner Directory, carefully vetting agencies that demonstrate exceptional expertise in driving results on their platform.

Now, with Canopy Management's addition to this exclusive group, sellers have access to proven strategies that deliver real results. As Canopy's Founder and CEO Brian Burt explains:

"Being named a Walmart Connect Partner proves our human-led, software-driven approach works. With $3.21B already generated for partners, we're ready to help sellers tap Walmart's explosive growth, unlock that 28% ROAS boost, and own the future of omnichannel commerce."

The numbers speak for themselves: sellers who work with Walmart Connect Partners see up to 28% higher return on ad spend (ROAS) compared to those going it alone. That's the kind of competitive edge that transforms good businesses into category leaders.

The Power of Walmart Connect's Advertising Platform

Walmart Connect has emerged as a formidable force in retail media, offering sellers unprecedented access to Walmart's massive customer base. Here's what makes their ad platform particularly compelling:

First-Party Data Advantage: Walmart Connect leverages rich shopper insights from both online and in-store purchases, giving advertisers the ability to target customers with laser precision. This omnichannel data creates opportunities that pure e-commerce platforms simply can't match.

Growing Ad Solutions: The platform continues to evolve with new features like enhanced self-serve capabilities, improved reporting dashboards, and expanded placement options across Walmart's digital properties. These tools help sellers reach customers at every stage of their shopping journey.

Omnichannel Integration: Unlike other marketplaces, Walmart Connect seamlessly bridges digital and physical retail. Your ads can drive both online conversions and in-store pickup orders, tapping into Walmart's unique strength of having stores within 10 miles of 90% of the U.S. population.

What This Means for Our Partners

As a certified Walmart Connect Partner, Canopy brings specialized expertise that transforms good campaigns into exceptional ones. Our team understands the nuances of Walmart's ecosystem—from optimizing for their unique search algorithm to leveraging seasonal shopping patterns that drive the highest ROI.

Canopy has spent years perfecting our approach to Walmart advertising, developing proprietary strategies that help our partners achieve an explosive boost in ROAS. But more than just managing campaigns, we see ourselves as an extension of your team, constantly monitoring performance and proactively adjusting strategies to capitalize on new opportunities.

More About Canopy Management

Canopy Management is a full-service marketing agency for Amazon, Walmart, and TikTok sellers. Our team consists of multi-million dollar, omni-channel entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and award-winning experts. With a track record of growing client profit by 87% on average and a 99.1% client retention rate, Canopy Management is the quiet force behind some of the most successful brands in e-commerce.

Contact

Jenna King

[email protected]

Ready to Unlock Your Walmart Potential?

With Walmart's e-commerce sales growing 21% year-over-year, there's never been a better time to establish or expand your presence on Walmart Marketplace. The combination of Walmart's powerful advertising tools and Canopy's proven expertise creates a clear path to growth.

Our inclusion in the Walmart Connect Partner Directory is more than just recognition. It's validation of our commitment to driving real results for our partners. We're not just certified; we're proven performers who understand that your success is our success.

Whether you're new to Walmart Marketplace or looking to take your existing presence to the next level, we're here to help you navigate the complexities and unlock the full potential of Walmart Connect's advertising platform.

Want to learn more about how we can help you succeed on the Walmart platform?

Connect with one of our Walmart growth specialists.

Media Contact

Jenna King, Canopy Management, 1 512-814-7387, [email protected], https://canopymanagement.com/

SOURCE Canopy Management