Walmart.com customers "round up" to Spark Good for military families, helping raise more than $3.2 million for Operation Homefront

"Together, with our like-minded donor community, we can ensure our nation's military families have the opportunity to thrive, not simply struggle to get by, in the communities they have worked so hard to protect," said Brig. Gen. (ret.) John I. Pray Jr., President and CEO of Operation Homefront. Post this

To date, Operation Homefront has fulfilled more than 56,000 unique requests, providing more than $41 million in assistance. This donation will help Operation Homefront provide relief and recurring support to military families facing various challenges.

Walmart has been a proud supporter of Operation Homefront since 2006. They have provided cash and in-kind support for Operation Homefront's Critical Financial Assistance, Back-to-School Brigade, Holiday Meals for Military programs, and more. Thanks to the support of partners like Walmart and their customers, Operation Homefront is able to serve tens of thousands of military families each year.

Honoring veterans is in Walmart's DNA. The company has a rich history of supporting the military, dating back to founder Sam Walton, a military veteran. Walmart and the Walmart Foundation's support focuses on supporting employment, education, entrepreneurship, and well-being of our veterans and military families.

Since 2011, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation have invested more than $44 million, helping those in the military community and their loved ones. Spark Good Round Up and Registry provides ongoing opportunities for customers to support Operation Homefront and other charitable organizations when they shop at Walmart.com. Find out more at https://www.walmart.com/sparkgood.

About Operation Homefront:

Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 85 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America's military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.

