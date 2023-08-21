Walsworth Announces Integration of Picsart Photo-Editing Software to Revolutionize Yearbook Creation Process

Walsworth Yearbooks to integrate Picsart's photo-editing software into Yearbook 360 – Online Design platform for seamless editing experience.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Walsworth Yearbooks announced Thursday, Aug. 10 that they have teamed with Picsart to successfully integrate new photo-editing capabilities into Yearbook 360 – Online Design, bringing a whole new level of creativity and convenience to the yearbook creation process.

Yearbook staffs nationwide can now enjoy access to Picsart's advanced features directly within Walsworth's online design platform, saving valuable time and streamlining the design workflow.

The Picsart editor has been made exceptionally easy to use within Yearbook 360 – Online Design, granting schools the ability to:

Remove photo backgrounds instantly

Edit opacity and blend modes

Make adjustments to lighting and color settings

Apply unique effects for added artistic flair

"We are incredibly excited to bring this innovative technology to our schools," said Jeff Bell, Executive Vice President of Sales at Walsworth. "Picsart's advanced capabilities will save yearbook staffs across the country valuable time when editing photos and revolutionize the yearbook creation process in our powerful Yearbook 360 – Online Design platform."

Existing customers should contact their local Walsworth Yearbooks Sales Representative to learn more about the features of this integration. For more information about Walsworth Yearbooks or Yearbook 360 – Online Design, please contact Kristin Mateski, Vice President of Marketing and Communications, via email at [email protected] or phone at 913.871.2072.

About Walsworth

Walsworth is a top-five book and magazine printer, a catalog printer, and the only family-owned printer of yearbooks. Started in 1937 by Don Walsworth, current leadership is under the second and third generations: Don O. Walsworth, CEO, and his son, Don Walsworth, president. The company operates from administrative offices and book printing and binding facilities in Marceline, Missouri; a prepress facility in Brookfield, Missouri; a sales and marketing office in Overland Park, Kansas; and magazine and catalog printing facilities in Saint Joseph, Michigan; Ripon, Wisconsin; and Fulton, Missouri. Additionally, Walsworth owns Donning Company Publishers, a specialty book publisher.

