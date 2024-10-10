Walsworth Launches New Signature Scholarship to Celebrate National Yearbook Week

Walsworth to award two $4,500 scholarships to junior and/or senior yearbook students who uncover the untold stories within their school communities.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In honor of National Yearbook Week and to celebrate the outstanding efforts of yearbook staffs across the country, Walsworth is proud to introduce the Signature Scholarship. Designed to recognize and reward yearbook students who shine a spotlight on the untold stories within their communities, the Signature Scholarship is open to all junior and senior yearbook students and offers two $4,500 awards to individuals who demonstrate a passion for journalism and storytelling through a compelling two- to three-minute video essay.

This new scholarship underscores Walsworth's long-standing commitment to fostering scholastic journalism and empowering the next generation of storytellers. Eligible students are invited to share how they embrace their role as a yearbook storyteller, highlighting the importance of the often-overlooked stories they uncover and the lasting impact these narratives have on their yearbook and beyond. Submissions will be accepted until Dec. 6, 2024, with winners notified by Jan. 31, 2025.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Signature Scholarship as a way to recognize the dedication and creativity of yearbook students," said Kristin Mateski, CJE, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Walsworth. "Yearbook staffs play a crucial role in preserving their school's history, and this scholarship celebrates those students who go the extra mile to uncover the stories that might otherwise be overlooked."

President Don Walsworth echoed this sentiment, adding, "At Walsworth, we have always believed in the power of storytelling. The Signature Scholarship reflects our deep-rooted commitment to supporting student journalists who bring these untold stories to life. We're excited to see the impact their work will have in their schools and communities, both now and in the years to come."

For more information about the Walsworth Signature Scholarship, including eligibility requirements and how to apply, visit walsworthyearbooks.com/signature-scholarship.

Walsworth is a top-three yearbook printer, a top-five book and magazine printer, a catalog printer and the only family-owned printer of yearbooks. Started in 1937 by Don Walsworth, current leadership is under the second and third generations: Don O. Walsworth, Chairman of the Board, and his son, Don Walsworth, President. Tripp Walsworth, the fourth generation, also joined the company in 2023. Walsworth operates from administrative offices and book printing and binding facilities in Marceline, Missouri; a prepress facility in Brookfield, Missouri; a sales and marketing office in Overland Park, Kansas; and magazine and catalog printing facilities in Saint Joseph, Michigan; Ripon, Wisconsin; and Fulton, Missouri. Additionally, Walsworth owns the Donning Company Publishers, a specialty book publisher.

Kristin Mateski, Walsworth, 1 913.871.2072

