WALT Carbon is Now Cloud Companion: A Redesigned Platform for Intelligent Cloud Management

Cloud Companion represents a significant step forward. We rebuilt core parts of the platform to improve usability, speed, and depth of insight, from BigQuery Analytics and AI-powered filtering to more accurate spend reporting and embedded recommendations. - Stewart Smith, VP of Technology, WALT Labs Post this

Cloud Companion is part of the WALT Labs Companion suite and deploys on Google Cloud.

What Cloud Companion Delivers

Redesigned experience across 16+ pages with a modernized interface, unified navigation, and a cohesive design system built for speed and clarity

Rebuilt BigQuery Analytics allowing users to toggle between Cost, TB Scanned, Jobs, and Slots in a single view, with click-to-drill-down query analysis and grouped expensive query insights for faster optimization

AI-powered natural language filtering where users ask questions like "Show me BigQuery spend for the carbon project by month" and the dashboard responds automatically, removing the need to manually navigate filters

Embedded cost optimization recommendations surfaced directly alongside spend data, including commitment opportunities, idle resource recommendations, and anomaly detection, each with estimated savings and confidence scores

Redesigned Security Center across all five sub-pages for a more cohesive security operations workflow

Improved spend data accuracy with a billing label fix that ensures project spend matches the GCP Console exactly

Performance improvements with Redis caching across analytics and billing endpoints for significantly faster page loads

Why It Matters

Cloud spend management is a financial discipline, not an infrastructure chore. Most teams lack the visibility to identify waste until it has already compounded. Cloud Companion makes cloud economics visible in real time, giving finance teams the analytical depth they need and engineering teams the operational speed they expect.

"Cloud Companion represents a significant step forward. We rebuilt core parts of the platform to improve usability, speed, and depth of insight, from BigQuery Analytics and AI-powered filtering to more accurate spend reporting and embedded recommendations." - Stewart Smith, VP of Technology, WALT Labs

Cloud Companion is available now. Existing WALT Carbon customers will be migrated automatically as part of the rollout.

About WALT Labs

WALT Labs is an AI-enabled cloud operator helping organizations operate with clarity in an AI-driven world. As a Google Cloud partner, WALT Labs delivers managed cloud services, AI-enabled business operations, and the Companion product suite, a set of purpose-built tools that embed AI into the core of how organizations run. WALT Labs works with organizations that are serious about moving from AI experimentation to AI operations. Learn more at waltlabs.io.

Media Contact

Mackenzie Dunkleberger, WALT Labs, 1 2812064147, [email protected], www.waltlabs.io

SOURCE WALT Labs