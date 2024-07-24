WALT Labs and TriStratus partner to deliver Comprehensive Cloud Solutions across multiple platforms

"Together, we're not just embracing the multi-cloud future, we're shaping it. We're not just delivering solutions; we're delivering the best of all worlds." - Kevin Abela, Managing Director, TriStratus Post this

Stewart Smith, Managing Director at WALT Labs commented, "We are thrilled to partner with TriStratus to expand our range of services to Azure and M365, allowing us to work closely with Tri and their Microsoft partnership to benefit our customers who use those tools. WALT Labs is always looking to get the best deal and service for our customers. This collaboration allows us to leverage our combined expertise to help businesses no matter where their cloud infrastructure is on any one of the three hyperscalers to achieve their cloud transformation goals."

Kevin Abela, Managing Director at TriStratus, added, "WALT Labs' expertise in Google Cloud complements our own focus on Azure, making this partnership a perfect fit for both our companies and our customers. In the era of multi-cloud, we are joining forces, merging our expertise in Azure, M365 and Google GCP. Our partnership is not just about expanding capabilities, it's about redefining possibilities. Together, we're not just embracing the multi-cloud future, we're shaping it. We're not just delivering solutions; we're delivering the best of all worlds. The future of multi-cloud is here, and together, we are ready to lead the way."

Key benefits of the partnership include:

Azure & O365 Resell and support

Google Cloud & Workspace Resell and support

Managed Services for Google Cloud and Azure

WALT Labs is a complete Google Cloud Premier Partner, helping customers streamline cloud management and finances through their comprehensive portal, WALT Carbon. As experts in supporting customers to maximize cloud ROI, WALT Labs offers cashback, accelerates deployment through integration services, and provides 24/7 monitoring and support.

TriStratus is your reliable partner for state-of-the-art cloud infrastructure solutions tailored for businesses of all sizes. As a cloud-first and cloud-only company, we excel in delivering premier cloud infrastructure services using AWS and Azure. Additionally, we offer modern workplace solutions powered by Microsoft M365. Our expert team is committed to assisting businesses in effortlessly migrating to the cloud, optimizing costs, and maximizing resource efficiency.

