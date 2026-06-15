WALT Labs Joins Anthropic's Claude Partner Network to Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption

Google Cloud Premier Partner expands enterprise AI capabilities with Anthropic's Claude platform, helping organizations deploy and govern AI within existing Google Cloud environments.

SPRING, Texas, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WALT Labs, a Google Cloud Premier Partner, today announced it has joined Anthropic's Claude Partner Network as a Registered Partner, following completion of the Claude Partner Network learning path and achievement of Claude Certified Associate, Foundations (CCA-F) certification requirements. Membership in the network expands WALT Labs' ability to help organizations deploy, govern, and operationalize Claude-powered AI solutions within enterprise Google Cloud environments.

The Claude Partner Network, which Anthropic launched in March 2026 and formalized on June 3, 2026 with a tiered Services Track and Partner Hub, brings together consulting, services, and technology organizations that help enterprises successfully implement and scale Claude. Through the program, Anthropic provides members with specialized training, certifications, technical resources, and collaboration opportunities designed to accelerate customer success.

As a Registered Partner, WALT Labs supports organizations seeking to move beyond AI experimentation and into production-ready deployments. The company's approach focuses on helping customers deploy Claude within the infrastructure, security, and governance frameworks they already trust and operate.

Organizations adopting generative AI often face challenges around governance, infrastructure integration, security controls, and long-term operational adoption. Through the Claude Partner Network, WALT Labs helps customers deploy Claude within existing Google Cloud environments while leveraging enterprise-grade controls and services they already trust.

For Google Cloud customers, this includes deploying Claude alongside existing services such as BigQuery, Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE), Cloud Run, Identity and Access Management (IAM), and VPC Service Controls (VPC-SC). By integrating Claude within existing cloud environments, organizations can accelerate AI adoption while maintaining operational visibility, governance, and security controls.

Through its participation in the Claude Partner Network, WALT Labs provides expertise across:

Claude Discovery and Assessment engagements

Claude deployment and implementation services

Agentic AI strategy and workflow development

Claude product suite implementation

MCP (Model Context Protocol) and connector development

Enterprise AI governance and adoption frameworks

Managed AI operations and optimization services

This membership strengthens WALT Labs' ability to help organizations turn stalled AI pilots into production deployments that deliver measurable business outcomes. By combining Anthropic's frontier AI capabilities with WALT Labs' implementation expertise and Google Cloud experience, organizations can accelerate AI adoption while maintaining visibility, governance, and operational control.

"Customers are asking how to deploy Claude inside the cloud environments they already operate, not whether they should adopt AI. Joining Anthropic's Claude Partner Network strengthens our ability to help organizations implement Claude on Google Cloud with the governance, infrastructure, and delivery expertise required to move from pilot projects to production." — Sean Sherrard, Director of Delivery & Partnerships, WALT Labs

Through the Claude Partner Network, WALT Labs will continue helping organizations evaluate, deploy, govern, and scale AI initiatives while leveraging the security, compliance, and operational capabilities of Google Cloud.

The announcement reflects growing demand for trusted implementation partners capable of helping organizations evaluate, deploy, and operationalize AI technologies responsibly. As enterprises continue investing in generative AI initiatives, WALT Labs is expanding its capabilities to support customers throughout the full AI adoption lifecycle, from discovery and implementation to governance and ongoing optimization.

For more information about WALT Labs' Anthropic and Claude services, visit

www.waltlabs.io/anthropic

About WALT Labs

WALT Labs is a Google Cloud Premier Partner helping organizations modernize infrastructure, optimize cloud operations, and deploy enterprise AI solutions. Through cloud, data, security, and AI expertise, WALT Labs enables customers to accelerate innovation while maintaining the governance, operational excellence, and business outcomes required for long-term success. The company provides services across cloud modernization, managed services, AI implementation, FinOps, security, and enterprise transformation.

Media Contact

Matthew Sherrard, WALT Labs, 1 281-245-0107, [email protected], www.waltlabs.io

SOURCE WALT Labs