WALT Labs Launches Companion OS, an Executive Intelligence Platform for AI-Driven Operations

When cloud, sales, marketing, people, delivery, and business health are connected, leaders gain a clearer understanding of performance, and teams can execute faster with less friction. - Eric Sengbusch, CEO of WALT Labs Post this

Companion OS addresses this challenge by bringing core business functions into a single unified operating system. The platform provides a centralized executive view combined with intelligent, agent-driven workflows, enabling organizations to move from insight to action faster.

Companion OS integrates key operational areas, including cloud infrastructure, sales pipeline management, marketing execution, workforce operations, delivery coordination, and business health monitoring. By connecting these functions, the platform helps organizations reduce operational friction, improve cross-team alignment, and gain a clearer understanding of overall performance.

The challenge for most companies is not a lack of data, but the absence of a system that connects that data in a meaningful way. Without integration across functions, organizations often struggle to translate insights into action. Companion OS is designed to solve this problem by creating a single source of truth for business operations.

"Companion OS is built for organizations that want to move beyond disconnected tools and operate through a more intelligent system," said Eric Sengbusch, CEO of WALT Labs. "When cloud, sales, marketing, people, delivery, and business health are connected, leaders gain a clearer understanding of performance, and teams can execute faster with less friction."

Companion OS is developed and used internally by WALT Labs and reflects the company's broader view that the future of operations will be shaped by connected systems, embedded intelligence, and structured execution.

About WALT Labs

WALT Labs is an AI-enabled cloud operator helping organizations operate with clarity in an AI-driven world. As a Google Cloud partner, the company delivers managed cloud services, AI-powered business operations, and the Companion product suite. WALT Labs works with organizations that are ready to scale AI across their operations and drive measurable outcomes. Learn more at waltlabs.io.

Media Contact

Mackenzie Dunkleberger, WALT Labs, 1 2812064147, [email protected], waltlabs.io

SOURCE WALT Labs