WALT Labs Releases Delivery Companion to Bring Predictable Execution to Services Organizations

Delivery is where client relationships are won or lost. Delivery Companion gives teams the operational infrastructure to execute consistently — not because they are working harder, but because the system is working smarter. — Eric Sengbusch, CEO, WALT Labs Post this

Delivery Companion is built on WALT Labs' operational AI framework and deploys on Google Cloud. It is designed for managed services providers, technology consultancies, and any organization where project execution is a revenue-critical function.

Key Capabilities

Engagement-level health scoring with AI-generated risk flags

Automated status reporting and stakeholder communication workflows

Scope and change order management with margin impact modeling

Resource utilization visibility and capacity forecasting

Client-facing delivery dashboards with configurable access controls

"Delivery is where client relationships are won or lost. Delivery Companion gives teams the operational infrastructure to execute consistently — not because they

are working harder, but because the system is working smarter." — Eric Sengbusch, CEO, WALT Labs

Delivery Companion is available now. Deployment includes onboarding support, configuration for existing delivery methodologies, and integration with ticketing, billing, and CRM systems.

About WALT Labs

WALT Labs is an AI-enabled cloud operator helping organizations operate with clarity in an AI-driven world. As a Google Cloud partner, WALT Labs delivers managed cloud services, AI-enabled business operations, and the Companion product suite, a set of purpose-built tools that embed AI into the core of how organizations run. WALT Labs works with organizations that are serious about moving from AI experimentation to AI operations. Learn more at waltlabs.io.

Media Contact

Mackenzie Dunkleberger, WALT Labs, 1 2812064147, [email protected], www.waltlabs.io

SOURCE WALT Labs