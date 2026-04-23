WALT Labs Releases Delivery Companion to Bring Predictable Execution to Services Organizations

Purpose-built for professional services teams, Delivery Companion replaces heroic effort with structured, AI-governed project execution.
SPRING, Texas, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WALT Labs today announced general availability of Delivery Companion, an AI-enabled project and services delivery platform built for organizations that cannot afford unpredictable execution. Delivery Companion is part of the WALT Labs Companion suite, designed to operationalize the promise that most project management tools fail to keep: delivery that actually scales.
Professional services organizations carry enormous execution complexity — multiple clients, shifting scope, distributed teams, and constant pressure on margin. Most project tools manage tasks. Delivery Companion manages outcomes. It gives delivery leaders real-time operational clarity across every active engagement, with AI surfacing risks before they become escalations.
Delivery Companion is built on WALT Labs' operational AI framework and deploys on Google Cloud. It is designed for managed services providers, technology consultancies, and any organization where project execution is a revenue-critical function.
Key Capabilities
- Engagement-level health scoring with AI-generated risk flags
- Automated status reporting and stakeholder communication workflows
- Scope and change order management with margin impact modeling
- Resource utilization visibility and capacity forecasting
- Client-facing delivery dashboards with configurable access controls
"Delivery is where client relationships are won or lost. Delivery Companion gives teams the operational infrastructure to execute consistently — not because they
are working harder, but because the system is working smarter." — Eric Sengbusch, CEO, WALT Labs
Delivery Companion is available now. Deployment includes onboarding support, configuration for existing delivery methodologies, and integration with ticketing, billing, and CRM systems.
About WALT Labs
WALT Labs is an AI-enabled cloud operator helping organizations operate with clarity in an AI-driven world. As a Google Cloud partner, WALT Labs delivers managed cloud services, AI-enabled business operations, and the Companion product suite, a set of purpose-built tools that embed AI into the core of how organizations run. WALT Labs works with organizations that are serious about moving from AI experimentation to AI operations. Learn more at waltlabs.io.
Media Contact
Mackenzie Dunkleberger, WALT Labs, 1 2812064147, [email protected], www.waltlabs.io
SOURCE WALT Labs
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