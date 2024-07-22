WALT Labs Strengthens North American Presence with New Senior Account Executive

WALT Labs, a Google Premier Partner, has appointed Zeneyda Jackson as Senior Account Executive to drive growth in North America. Zeneyda brings a strong track record in tech sales and Google certifications to the role. Her focus will be on developing new partnerships, managing key accounts, and providing technical expertise to clients.

SPRING, Texas, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WALT Labs, a leading Google Premier Partner specializing in cloud resell, integration, and support, is thrilled to announce the addition of Zeneyda Jackson to its team as a Senior Account Executive. Zeneyda brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the company, further strengthening WALT Labs' market position, especially in North America.

Eric Sengbush, CEO of WALT Labs, commented, "Zeneyda's experience and dedication to excellence make her a perfect fit for WALT Labs. We're thrilled to have her on board and confident in the value she'll bring to our clients."

With a passion for technology and six years of sales experience, including four years specializing in the tech industry, Zeneyda has a proven track record of exceeding sales targets. She has actively pursued multiple Google certifications, showcasing her commitment to staying current with industry trends. Her dedication and strong relationship-building skills have allowed her to cultivate valuable connections within the tech community.

In her new role as Senior Account Executive at WALT Labs, Zeneyda will be responsible for driving new business growth by identifying and developing strategic partnerships. She will also manage key accounts, cultivating and maintaining strong relationships with existing clients to ensure their needs are met and exceeded. Additionally, Zeneyda will provide technical expertise, consulting with clients on their cloud strategies and leveraging her Google certifications to recommend tailored solutions.

"I am eager to join the team and contribute to the growth of WALT Labs and the technology industry. Leveraging my expertise and connections, I look forward to advancing both professionally and collectively with the team," said Zeneyda Jackson.

The addition of Zeneyda to WALT Labs signifies a strategic step, showcasing the company's dedication to attracting top-tier industry professionals. With Zeneyda on board, WALT Labs is poised to thrive in the fiercely competitive cloud consulting realm, offering unparalleled value to its clients.

About WALT Labs: WALT Labs is a complete Google Cloud Premier Partner, helping businesses streamline cloud management and maximize ROI through their comprehensive portal, WALT Carbon. They offer cashback, accelerated deployment through integration services, and 24/7 monitoring and support.

