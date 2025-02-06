Walter Specht Jr. of Zyston LLC Recognized on the Prestigious 2025 CRN® Channel Chiefs List

Zyston™ is thrilled to announce that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Walter Specht Jr., Vice President of Channel & Alliances to the prestigious 2025 CRN® Channel Chiefs list, which recognizes the IT vendor and distribution executives who are driving strategy and setting the channel agenda for their companies.

DALLAS, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Walter Specht Jr. serves as Zyston's VP of Channel & Alliances, leading the company's 100% channel-first strategy. Since joining in October 2024, he has built and launched Zyston's channel program, driving growth and profitability for partners. With over two decades of experience at companies like BitSight, CyberGRX, and Websense, Walter specializes in developing scalable, high-impact channel programs.

"Walter's expertise and leadership have been instrumental in building a best-in-class channel program that empowers our partners and accelerates Zyston's growth." – Craig Stamm, Zyston CEO

The Channel Chiefs list, released annually by CRN, showcases the top leaders throughout the IT channel ecosystem who work tirelessly to ensure mutual success with their partners and customers.

"This year's honorees exemplify dedication, innovation, and leadership that supports solution provider success and fosters growth across the channel," said Jennifer Follett, VP, of U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. "Each of these exceptional leaders has made a lasting channel impact by championing partnerships and designing creative strategies that get results. They've set a high bar in the channel, and we're thrilled to recognize their standout achievements."

CRN's 2025 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2025 print issue of CRN® Magazine and online beginning February 3rd at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

