Wana Brands, America's Most Trusted Gummy Producer, Enters the New York Market with Top-selling Products

"We have been eager to enter the New York market because we strongly believe in its potential, but it was really critical that we found the right partner. We have found that partner in urbanXtracts, as they perfectly align with Wana Brands' overall values, dedication to quality and focus on consumer needs," said Joe Hodas, President of Wana Brands.

Wana's exclusive partnership with urbanXtracts brings New York residents access to Wana Classic Gummies and Wana Quick Fast-Acting Gummies, the most popular quick-onset cannabis edible in the country. Specific formulations of each product include:

Wana Classic Gummies Blueberry Indica: These not-too-sweet, not-too-tart gummies are infused with a proprietary blend of relaxing Indica-leaning terpenes. 10mg THC per piece, 100mg THC per package (10 pieces).

Wana Classic Gummies Mango Sativa: Infused with a proprietary blend of uplifting Sativa-leaning terpenes, these tropics-inspired gummies contain notes of refreshing sweetness, elevated by a tangy citrus burst. 10mg THC per piece, 100mg THC per package (10 pieces).

Quick Limoncello Hybrid: These sweet (and slightly sour) Hybrid gummies deliver a smooth, balanced effect in just 5-15 minutes. 10 mg THC per piece, 100mg THC per package (10 pieces).

Quick Peach Bellini Sativa: These fast-acting peach gummies will add some zip to your day with their bubbly blend of 30+ uplifting terpenes. 10mg THC per piece, 100mg THC per package (10 pieces).

Quick Piña Colada Indica: These rich pineapple-and-coconut flavored gummies are infused with a relaxing blend of Indica-leaning terpenes. 10mg THC per piece, 100mg THC per package (10 pieces).

Quick Strawberry Marg 1:1: Sweet and citrusy (with a hint of salt), these fast-acting gummies are infused with a balanced ratio of CBD and terpene-enhanced THC. 10mg THC/10mg CBD per piece, 100mg THC/100mg CBD per package (10 pieces).

"The Wana Brands partnership represents what we envisioned when we developed our mission here at urbanXtracts," said Eran Sherin, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of urbanXtracts. "urbanXtracts purpose is to help the New York market grow and expand, and one way we can do that is by working with brands that share the same long-term vision for New York and the cannabis industry in general. Wana has established itself as a highly professional organization with great integrity and we are committed to a successful partnership in New York."

Although its products are just launching in dispensaries across New York, Wana has deep connections to the state. Co-founder Nancy Whiteman grew up in New York, and her Wana Brands Foundation (WBF) has been actively involved in the community. Since 2022, WBF has donated $269,000 to Our Academy, a New York-based volunteer-run non-profit organization that provides workshops, mentorship, and educational resources for cannabis equity license applicants, legacy operators, and those impacted by the War on Drugs. Since December 2021, WBF has donated more than $5 million to local communities across the United States. WBF continues to seek out and support other opportunities within the New York community.

Wana Brands: Enhance Your Life

With North America's largest distribution footprint, cannabis edibles producer Wana Brands is a top international brand available in 20 U.S. states, the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico and nine Canadian provinces and territories, generating close to $300 million in retail sales annually across more than 3,000 dispensaries. Through industry-leading innovation, Wana is developing cutting-edge use-case formulations and recipes, such as Wana Quick Fast-Acting Gummies, the top-selling quick-onset edible, and the Optimals Fast Asleep formulation. Wana is committed to the communities it serves by supporting more than 50 charitable organizations in the markets where the company operates. For more information, visit http://www.wanabrands.com.

