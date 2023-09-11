Wanclouds CEO Faiz Khan Presenting at IBM TechXchange Conference 2023

"We're tremendously excited to come together with our partners at IBM and discuss the challenges and considerations common across cloud migrations." Tweet this

"We're tremendously excited to come together with our partners at IBM and discuss the challenges and considerations common across cloud migrations," said Faiz Khan. "Traditional migrations that rely primarily on manual processes are costly, time-consuming, and prone to errors. Automation, tooling, and expertise are required to make this a seamless and cost-effective experience. Wanclouds' VPC+ platform automates the entire process of migrating customers to IBM Cloud. This self-driven and automated approach allows IBM customers to migrate their resources to IBM Cloud VPC at a fraction of the typical migration time and cost."

Wanclouds has several partner solutions for the IBM Cloud. Its Wanclouds VPC+ for IBM on the IBM Cloud Marketplace offers Disaster Recovery as a Service for IBM-managed Kubernetes Service (IKS) and Red Hat OpenShift, managed clusters. It provides the ability to back up existing IKS and OpenShift clusters on IBM Cloud and on-premise or edge Red Hat OpenShift clusters to IBM Cloud. In addition, you can migrate applications across Kubernetes clusters, visualize infrastructure and resource relationships, set up compliance policies against infrastructure, and get alerts. The enterprise plan has a rich feature set and offers 50% plus savings over traditional backup solutions.

The IBM TechXchange Conference takes place from September 11 to 14, 2023. Wanclouds' business development manager Zayad Malik, will join Khan on stage for the presentation on September 12 in room 107, level 1, within the MGM Grand Hotel. Throughout the Technology Breakthrough session, the Wanclouds team will showcase real-world demos and highlight use cases for non-disruptive backups, migrations of IBM Cloud VPC configurations, Security Policies, K8s, IBM IKS, Red Hat OpenShift, along with Virtual Machines and Data. Furthermore, they'll illustrate the on-demand restoration of workloads across IBM Cloud regions and demonstrate how to automatically discover, translate cloud configurations, and move workloads from other clouds to IBM Cloud. The session will conclude with a full-fledged live demo.

Wanclouds is a leading multi-cloud SaaS, solution, and managed service provider. It helps enterprises with cloud deployments, migrations, and protecting their cloud infrastructure in time and cost-efficient ways. The company's cloud Migration as a Service (MaaS) and Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) reduce the financial investment and remove the technical complexities that halt or delay businesses from migrating on-premise to the cloud, moving across clouds, or setting up backup and restore protection. Its SaaS-based automation suite VPC+ provides a single pane of glass for managing and protecting multi-cloud environments through a centralized cross-cloud solution. Wanclouds is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA. For more information, visit: https://www.wanclouds.net/

Kyle Austin, Wanclouds, 6175640446, [email protected]

