Wanclouds CEO Faiz Khan Presenting at IBM TechXchange Conference 2023

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Faiz Khan, CEO and founder of Wanclouds, a leading multi-cloud SaaS and managed service provider, is set to present at IBM's first-ever TechXchange Conference, which kicks off today at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas. His presentation "Discover the Art of Empowering: Disaster Recovery, Seamless Migration & Optimization for IBM Cloud as a Service," which will be delivered at 9:15 a.m. PT on September 12, will allow attendees to discover a comprehensive, integrated approach to hybrid and multi-cloud disaster recovery and migrations for IBM Cloud. Moreover, attendees will learn how to discover, backup, restore, and migrate workloads from on-premises environments or other public clouds to IBM Cloud.
The presentation comes at a time when enterprises are attempting to navigate the shift to multi-cloud and cloud-native environments with fast and simple migration and backup services. The rapid shift to a multi and hybrid cloud infrastructure has spurred skyrocketing demand for simple, multi-cloud migration and disaster recovery options to achieve critical outcomes efficiently and cost-effectively. Within his presentation, Khan will demonstrate how eliminating the need to learn dozens of tools, complex scripting, and expensive consulting engagements can position IT departments operating within IBM Cloud environments to deploy new services efficiently and at a lower cost.
"We're tremendously excited to come together with our partners at IBM and discuss the challenges and considerations common across cloud migrations," said Faiz Khan. "Traditional migrations that rely primarily on manual processes are costly, time-consuming, and prone to errors. Automation, tooling, and expertise are required to make this a seamless and cost-effective experience. Wanclouds' VPC+ platform automates the entire process of migrating customers to IBM Cloud. This self-driven and automated approach allows IBM customers to migrate their resources to IBM Cloud VPC at a fraction of the typical migration time and cost."
Wanclouds has several partner solutions for the IBM Cloud. Its Wanclouds VPC+ for IBM on the IBM Cloud Marketplace offers Disaster Recovery as a Service for IBM-managed Kubernetes Service (IKS) and Red Hat OpenShift, managed clusters. It provides the ability to back up existing IKS and OpenShift clusters on IBM Cloud and on-premise or edge Red Hat OpenShift clusters to IBM Cloud. In addition, you can migrate applications across Kubernetes clusters, visualize infrastructure and resource relationships, set up compliance policies against infrastructure, and get alerts. The enterprise plan has a rich feature set and offers 50% plus savings over traditional backup solutions.
The IBM TechXchange Conference takes place from September 11 to 14, 2023. Wanclouds' business development manager Zayad Malik, will join Khan on stage for the presentation on September 12 in room 107, level 1, within the MGM Grand Hotel. Throughout the Technology Breakthrough session, the Wanclouds team will showcase real-world demos and highlight use cases for non-disruptive backups, migrations of IBM Cloud VPC configurations, Security Policies, K8s, IBM IKS, Red Hat OpenShift, along with Virtual Machines and Data. Furthermore, they'll illustrate the on-demand restoration of workloads across IBM Cloud regions and demonstrate how to automatically discover, translate cloud configurations, and move workloads from other clouds to IBM Cloud. The session will conclude with a full-fledged live demo.
About Wanclouds
Wanclouds is a leading multi-cloud SaaS, solution, and managed service provider. It helps enterprises with cloud deployments, migrations, and protecting their cloud infrastructure in time and cost-efficient ways. The company's cloud Migration as a Service (MaaS) and Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) reduce the financial investment and remove the technical complexities that halt or delay businesses from migrating on-premise to the cloud, moving across clouds, or setting up backup and restore protection. Its SaaS-based automation suite VPC+ provides a single pane of glass for managing and protecting multi-cloud environments through a centralized cross-cloud solution. Wanclouds is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA. For more information, visit: https://www.wanclouds.net/
