Wanclouds CEO Faiz Khan to Present at IBM TechXchange 2024 on AI-Driven Innovations in Backup and Disaster Recovery

"We are tremendously excited to share how AI and cloud-native platforms are transforming the way businesses manage and protect their workloads," said Faiz Khan, CEO of Wanclouds. "With the rapid momentum of AI intersecting with cloud computing, IT teams and cloud managers are increasingly seeking an AI solution to reduce their cognitive burden without sacrificing speed and business continuity. As such, we look forward to illustrating how this new technology can empower organizations' cloud journeys."

Users of , can interact and prompt Cloud Whisper to:

Discover and track resources for all cloud resources such as Kubernetes and Red Hat OpenShift clusters, VPC configurations, Virtual Machines, and Cloud Object Storage buckets

Take on-demand backups covering all of the above resources

Perform restores and migrations across different regions with simple interactions

Join Faiz Khan and other industry leaders at IBM TechXchange 2024 for an insightful discussion on the future intersection of cloud and AI. For more information on how organizations can accelerate their efficiency and user experience with Wanclouds AI, visit https://wanclouds.ai/

About Wanclouds

Wanclouds is a leading multi-cloud SaaS solution and managed service provider. It helps enterprises with cloud deployments, migrations, backups, and cost-efficient cloud infrastructure optimization. The company's Cost Optimization as a service (COaaS), Multi-Cloud Migration as a Service (MaaS) and Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) cloud offerings reduce the financial investment and remove the technical complexities that halt or delay businesses from migrating on-premise to the cloud, moving across clouds, or setting up backup and restore protection. Its SaaS-based automation suite VPC+ provides a single pane of glass for managing and protecting multi-cloud environments through a centralized cross-cloud solution. Wanclouds is an AWS, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud partner headquartered in Santa Clara, CA. For more information, visit: https://www.wanclouds.net/

Media Contact

Kyle Austin, Wanclouds, 6175640446, [email protected], https://wanclouds.net/

SOURCE Wanclouds