Wanclouds Launches AI Assistant to Transform IT & Cloud Infrastructure Management, Announces Expansion into Saudi Arabia

A New Era of Intelligent Infrastructure Management

As enterprises adopt more distributed and hybrid environments, traditional monitoring and support models are becoming fragmented, reactive, and costly. The Wanclouds AI Assistant addresses these challenges by acting as an Intelligent AI Assistant for IT infrastructure operations, capable of analyzing logs, alerts, and telemetry data in real time to deliver insights, root-cause analysis, optimizations and security assessments with recommendations all through natural, conversational interaction.

"We built Wanclouds AI to give enterprises a smarter, faster, and more cost-effective way to manage and secure complex IT infrastructures," said Faiz Khan, Founder & CEO of Wanclouds. "Whether it's cloud, on-premise, or edge environments, our assistant proactively explains what's happening, why it's happening, and how to fix it, turning hours of investigation into seconds. It empowers engineers rather than replacing them."

Wanclouds AI Assistant for IT Operations Without the Complexity:

Wanclouds AI integrates seamlessly with existing enterprise tools and multi-vendor server and network devices, enabling rapid onboarding.

Key capabilities include:

Root-Cause Analysis (RCA) in seconds: Quickly pinpoints the source of outages, performance issues, and anomalies.





Multi-Tenant & Secure Architecture: Each customer operates in an isolated environment with encrypted data handling. Private and Custom on-premise deployments also available.





Adaptive Intelligence: Learns continuously from logs, alerts, and new data sources to enhance accuracy and insights.





Supports Multi-Vendor devices and MCPs: Connects to available MCPs such as Cisco's Splunk, LogDNA, Solarwinds, AWS Cloudwatch, and more, as well as having the ability to connect to devices directly, hence unlocking dramatic productivity gains when managing multi-vendor infrastructures.





Security & Compliance Assessment in seconds: Identifies misconfigurations, vulnerabilities, and high-risk scenarios before they impact uptime.





Unified Integrations: Works across AWS, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud, Azure, On-premise datacenters, Kubernetes, firewalls, servers, firewalls, and edge devices.

Accelerating AI Adoption in Saudi Arabia:

As part of its global scale-up, Wanclouds is expanding into the Saudi market, where demand for AI-driven managed services, cloud migrations, and modernization is accelerating across sectors such as government, finance, energy, and telecom.

Wanclouds is currently engaging with leading Saudi enterprises and partners, including major systems integrators and cloud ecosystem players, to help customers:

Accelerate migration from on-prem and legacy environments

Strengthen cloud security and compliance

Modernize infrastructure operations using AI-driven automation

Reduce operational overhead and improve service availability

Enable next-generation NOC/SRE operations using conversational AI

"Saudi Arabia is becoming one of the fastest-growing digital economies in the world," Khan added. "Our expansion supports Vision 2030 by enabling customers and partners to adopt AI-native operational models that dramatically reduce cost, complexity, and time-to-resolution."

The Wanclouds AI Assistant is available globally starting today under freemium and enterprise tiers at wanclouds.ai

