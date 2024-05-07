Wanclouds Launches Cloud Whisperer, an AI-powered Cloud Assistant

"As we enter a new era of AI, IT teams and cloud managers have been demanding an AI cloud companion to lessen their cognitive load by answering cloud infrastructure questions, providing enhanced user experiences, and taking actions with simple prompts. We're excited to answer their call today." Post this

"As we are entering a new era of AI, IT teams and cloud managers have been demanding an AI cloud companion to lessen their cognitive load by answering cloud infrastructure questions, providing enhanced user experiences, and taking actions with simple prompts," said Faiz Khan, CEO of Wanclouds. "We're excited to answer their call today with the release of Cloud Whisperer for IBM Cloud, and we look forward to bringing this same capability to our AWS and Google Cloud users in the near future."

Users of Wanclouds' VPC+, can interact and prompt Cloud Whisperer to:

Discover and track resources for all cloud resources such as Kubernetes and Red Hat OpenShift clusters, VPC configurations, Virtual Machines, and Cloud Object Storage buckets

Take on-demand backups covering all of the above resources

Perform restores and migrations across different regions with simple interactions

AI Bots for Every Enterprise

In addition to the release of Cloud Whisperer, Wanclouds is expanding its AI solution line by offering AI-powered Website and document assistants that are ready in seconds for nearly any enterprise. These virtual assistants, which are built on the same framework used by Cloud Whisperer, let prospects visiting an enterprise's website converse in a more personalized and custom way.

Enterprises can start with Wanclouds' base offering using a 30-day free trial to create AI assistants that transform their existing websites and documents into enhanced user interactions and experiences. Customers can utilize Wanclouds' custom AI framework to create better support and engagement around existing products or services that automate interactions and facilitate more personalized experiences.

"As we continue to support small and midsized enterprises with their cloud needs, we've also seen demand from IT and various other departments looking for technical AI support," added Khan. "Using the same blueprint we used in developing Wanclouds' Cloud Whisperer, we're now able to offer these teams custom bots for numerous use cases that can be deployed in minutes rather than days."

Use Wanclouds' Cloud Whisperer within VPC+ for IBM Cloud today, and to inquire about a free custom AI chatbot for your enterprise, visit Wanclouds AI.

About Wanclouds

Wanclouds is a leading multi-cloud SaaS solution and managed service provider. It helps enterprises with cloud deployments, migrations, backups, and cost-efficient cloud infrastructure optimization. The company's Cloud Cost Optimization as a Service (COaaS), Multi-Cloud Migration as a Service (MaaS), and Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) cloud offerings reduce the financial investment and remove the technical complexities that halt or delay businesses from migrating on-premise to the cloud, moving across clouds, or setting up backup and restore protection. Its SaaS-based automation suite VPC+ provides a single pane of glass for managing and protecting multi-cloud environments through a centralized cross-cloud solution. Wanclouds is an AWS, Google Cloud, and IBM Cloud partner. For more information, visit https://wanclouds.net/.

Media Contact

Kyle Austin, Wanclouds, 6175640446, [email protected], https://wanclouds.net/

SOURCE Wanclouds