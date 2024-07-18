Wanclouds Offers Complimentary Migration to AWS and IBM for VMware VMs

"We hope this complimentary migration offer to AWS or IBM will enable small and medium sized enterprises to kickstart their long-term platform strategy today, eliminate technical debt, and set themselves up in cloud environments for success in the future." Post this

Now, for a limited time until the end of this calendar year, Wanclouds is offering free migration of VMware to IBM or AWS for up to 150 VMs for new customers who sign up for its one-year managed service subscription. Whether companies are looking to migrate all their VMs to a single public cloud, multiple public clouds, or a hybrid cloud environment, Wanclouds is prepared to help. Free migration enables companies to move forward quickly with the best long-term strategy for their virtual infrastructure without worrying about the cost and complexities of migration.

"A lot of small and medium-sized enterprises know that they need to migrate their VMs to a multi-cloud or a hybrid cloud environment given their current economics of VMware," said Faiz Khan, CEO of Wanclouds. "However, due to the sticker shock of migrating this virtual infrastructure, these enterprises have been kicking the can down the road on making the migration. We hope this complimentary migration offer to AWS or IBM will enable them to kickstart their long-term platform strategy today, eliminate technical debt, and set themselves up in cloud environments for success in the future."

Wanclouds MaaS for VMware VMs first discovers the source VMware environment to analyze the current setup before designing and architecting the target cloud VPC environment. It then implements the approved design by configuring this environment and setting up the necessary security measures, such as VPNs and load balancing. It then seamlessly migrates VMs to the cloud environment before testing and verifying that everything works perfectly post-migration.

Once enterprises take advantage of the complimentary migration to the cloud from VMware, they can reap the benefits of utilizing Wanclouds for managed services. As part of Wanclouds' managed service offer, Wanclouds VPC+ provides a single-pane view of infrastructure management, including backups, cost optimization, and monitoring. Meanwhile, Wanclouds service teams maintain Cloud VMs, Kubernetes, Red Hat OpenShift, or other platforms and anticipate resource needs from Windows to Linux with customized support. These are all fully managed by Wanclouds, with no need for multiple tools, scripting, or add-on consultants.

Key Features of Wanclouds Managed Services:

Create and Manage Cloud Configurations: Streamline your cloud setup and management.

Device Management: Manage Linux and Windows machines, OS patches, and upgrades.

Automated Backup Solutions: Ensure data management and protection.

Ongoing Infrastructure Management and Optimization: Based on cloud provider recommendations.

Cost-Saving Opportunities: Identify and implement ways to reduce costs.

Security Assistance: Help with cloud security rules and policies.

Network Services Coverage: Includes VPC, ACLs, SG, and load balancers.

Scaling and Optimization Consultations: Expert advice on growth and efficiency.

Proactive Monitoring and Troubleshooting: Prevent issues before they affect the business.

To take advantage of the limited-time, complimentary migration of VMWare VMs to AWS or IBM Cloud, visit https://www.wanclouds.net/pricing or contact [email protected].

About Wanclouds

Wanclouds is a leading multi-cloud SaaS solution and managed service provider. It helps enterprises with cloud deployments, migrations, backups, and cost-efficient cloud infrastructure optimization. The company's Cloud Cost Optimization as a Service (COaaS), Multi-Cloud Migration as a Service (MaaS), and Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) cloud offerings reduce the financial investment and remove the technical complexities that halt or delay businesses from migrating on-premise to the cloud, moving across clouds, or setting up backup and restore protection. Its SaaS-based automation suite VPC+ provides a single pane of glass for managing and protecting multi-cloud environments through a centralized cross-cloud solution. Wanclouds is an AWS, Google Cloud, and IBM Cloud partner. For more information, visit https://wanclouds.net/.

