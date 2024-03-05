Wanclouds Receives SOC 2® Type II Compliance Certification

"Wanclouds has a dedicated security and privacy team that establishes policies and controls, continuously monitors compliance, and undergoes third-party audits, such as SOC2, to demonstrate our commitment to security and compliance." Post this

SOC 2 has a rigorous requirement on how companies handle customer data and information, so compliance guarantees there are established and implemented organizational practices in place to safeguard customer data. At its core, Wanclouds is committed to providing identity management and mission-critical data to critical industries. Data integrity and security are a fundamental part of how Wanclouds manages user identity. SOC2 II compliance represents a commitment that secure systems and controls are maintained by the organization on an ongoing basis.

"Security and compliance are of utmost importance at Wanclouds, and we prioritize helping our customers enhance their security and compliance measures, which starts with ensuring our own organizational security and compliance practices," said Faiz Khan, CEO and founder of Wanclouds. "Wanclouds has a dedicated security and privacy team that establishes policies and controls, continuously monitors compliance, and undergoes third-party audits, such as SOC2, to demonstrate our commitment to security and compliance."

Wanclouds policies are built on the following core principles:

Access is granted only to authorized individuals with a genuine business requirement

Layer security controls for comprehensive protection (defense-in-depth)

Maintain consistent application of security controls throughout all aspects of the organization

Iterative control implementation: enhancing effectiveness and auditability, minimizing obstacles

About Wanclouds

Wanclouds is a leading multi-cloud SaaS solution and managed service provider. It helps enterprises with cloud deployments, migrations, backups, and cost-efficient cloud infrastructure optimization. The company's Cloud Cost Optimization as a Service (COaaS), Multi-Cloud Migration as a Service (MaaS), and Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) cloud offerings reduce the financial investment and remove the technical complexities that halt or delay businesses from migrating on-premise to the cloud, moving across clouds, or setting up backup and restore protection. Its SaaS-based automation suite VPC+ provides a single pane of glass for managing and protecting multi-cloud environments through a centralized cross-cloud solution. Wanclouds is an AWS, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud partner headquartered in Santa Clara, CA. For more information, visit: https://www.wanclouds.net/

