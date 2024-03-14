Wanclouds Strengthens its Partnership with AWS by Becoming a Global Delivery Partner for its Rapid Migration Offering within the Migration Acceleration Program

Leading multi-cloud SaaS and managed service provider teams with AWS to accelerate enterprises' cloud migrations and modernize their journeys with an outcome-driven methodology at a fixed price
SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wanclouds, a leading multi-cloud SaaS and managed service provider, has further strengthened its partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) by becoming a global delivery partner for its Rapid Migration Offer (RMO) within the Migration Acceleration Program (MAP). MAP is a complete and tested cloud migration program built on the AWS expertise in moving commercial customers to the cloud, which enables companies to accelerate their cloud migration and modernization journey with an outcome-driven methodology. Furthermore, it provides access to tools like Wanclouds on the AWS marketplace that accelerate and automate migrations while reducing costs.
Wanclouds is one of the only companies that is able to provide software and services for AWS migrations at a fixed price in line with the AWS Rapid Migration Offer (RMO). As an AWS Migration and Modernization ISV solution provider, Wanclouds is a trusted partner that meets specific criteria AWS requires regarding its knowledge, experience, and customer success. Wanclouds has assisted thousands of companies with migrating to public clouds, with its SaaS-based automation suite VPC+ at the heart of its offering. VPC+ for AWS enables seamless and hassle-free Migrations as a Service (MaaS), which reduces the migration process from months to days and even hours in some cases.
Wanclouds' multi-cloud migration philosophy is aligned with AWS RMO and incorporates the following MAP steps:
- Step 1: Quick requirements gathering, quotation, and ordering process based on the resources with a fixed price approach. This process is automated and eliminates the need for back and forth, cutting the process from weeks to minutes.
Additional options for post-migration support and disaster recovery services can be subscribed to after the validation and verification steps.
"Wanclouds unique ability to automate multi-cloud migrations means we can offer AWS customers – especially small and medium enterprises – novel migration use cases at a low fixed cost," said Faiz Khan, CEO, of Wanclouds. "Our reimagined approach combined with world-class support for AWS has led thousands of successful migrations with satisfied customers across a wide range of workloads. Even when migrating complex workloads such as VMware, Red Hat Openshift, or Kubernetes, Wanclouds dramatically reduces migration time and saves money."
Wanclouds Migration as a Service Provides:
- Fast, simple, and accelerated timelines and the most cost-effective AWS migration pricing on the market
- An integrated automation suite that also offers multi-cloud disaster recovery alongside migration support to set AWS as a DR site for on-premise or multi-cloud workloads
- A cloud-native team that has performed over a thousand migrations across different environments and clouds
- Comprehensive coverage and integrations, including VMware, Linux, Windows, Data, Networking, and Kubernetes/Red Hat Openshift
- Fully managed, with no need for multiple tools, scripting, or hiring expensive consultants
Enterprises looking to migrate to AWS more quickly and cost-effectively can utilize Wanclouds on the AWS marketplace today or go directly to wanclouds.net/aws to get an immediate pricing quote.
About Wanclouds
Wanclouds is a leading multi-cloud SaaS solution and managed service provider and part of the AWS MAP Program. It helps enterprises with cloud deployments, migrations, backups, and cost-efficient cloud infrastructure optimization. The company's Cloud Cost Optimization as a Service (COaaS), Multi-Cloud Migration as a Service (MaaS), and Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) cloud offerings reduce the financial investment and remove the technical complexities that halt or delay businesses from migrating on-premise to the cloud, moving across clouds, or setting up backup and restore protection. Its SaaS-based automation suite VPC+ provides a single pane of glass for managing and protecting multi-cloud environments through a centralized cross-cloud solution. Wanclouds is an AWS, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud partner headquartered in Santa Clara, CA. For more information, visit: https://www.wanclouds.net/
