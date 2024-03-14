Wanclouds Strengthens its Partnership with AWS by Becoming a Global Delivery Partner for its Rapid Migration Offering within the Migration Acceleration Program

"Our reimagined approach to cloud migrations combined with world-class support for AWS has led thousands of successful migrations with satisfied customers." Post this

Wanclouds' multi-cloud migration philosophy is aligned with AWS RMO and incorporates the following MAP steps:

Step 1: Quick requirements gathering, quotation, and ordering process based on the resources with a fixed price approach. This process is automated and eliminates the need for back and forth, cutting the process from weeks to minutes.

Additional options for post-migration support and disaster recovery services can be subscribed to after the validation and verification steps.

"Wanclouds unique ability to automate multi-cloud migrations means we can offer AWS customers – especially small and medium enterprises – novel migration use cases at a low fixed cost," said Faiz Khan, CEO, of Wanclouds. "Our reimagined approach combined with world-class support for AWS has led thousands of successful migrations with satisfied customers across a wide range of workloads. Even when migrating complex workloads such as VMware, Red Hat Openshift, or Kubernetes, Wanclouds dramatically reduces migration time and saves money."

Wanclouds Migration as a Service Provides:

Fast, simple, and accelerated timelines and the most cost-effective AWS migration pricing on the market

An integrated automation suite that also offers multi-cloud disaster recovery alongside migration support to set AWS as a DR site for on-premise or multi-cloud workloads

A cloud-native team that has performed over a thousand migrations across different environments and clouds

Comprehensive coverage and integrations, including VMware, Linux, Windows, Data, Networking, and Kubernetes/Red Hat Openshift

Fully managed, with no need for multiple tools, scripting, or hiring expensive consultants

Enterprises looking to migrate to AWS more quickly and cost-effectively can utilize Wanclouds on the AWS marketplace today or go directly to wanclouds.net/aws to get an immediate pricing quote.

About Wanclouds

Wanclouds is a leading multi-cloud SaaS solution and managed service provider and part of the AWS MAP Program. It helps enterprises with cloud deployments, migrations, backups, and cost-efficient cloud infrastructure optimization. The company's Cloud Cost Optimization as a Service (COaaS), Multi-Cloud Migration as a Service (MaaS), and Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) cloud offerings reduce the financial investment and remove the technical complexities that halt or delay businesses from migrating on-premise to the cloud, moving across clouds, or setting up backup and restore protection. Its SaaS-based automation suite VPC+ provides a single pane of glass for managing and protecting multi-cloud environments through a centralized cross-cloud solution. Wanclouds is an AWS, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud partner headquartered in Santa Clara, CA. For more information, visit: https://www.wanclouds.net/

