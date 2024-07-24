Wanclouds to Host Exclusive Webinar on Navigating VMware to Cloud Journey

Those interested in attending this webinar on Wednesday, August 7th at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET can register on LinkedIn. Virtual spaces are limited, so IT professionals are encouraged to book their seat today! Post this

Quick and Efficient Migration: Free migration for up to 150 VMs

Transparent Pricing: No hidden costs

Comprehensive Resource Coverage: Support for Windows, Linux, and Firewalls

Fully Managed Service: No need for multiple tools, scripting, or expensive consultants.

Scalable and Flexible Offering: Adaptable to customer needs

As a trusted AWS and IBM partner, Wanclouds has helped dozens of companies back up and migrate VMware VMs to the cloud over the last several weeks by using VPC+ to automate the migration process, eliminate complexities, and ultimately move workloads in a matter of hours. Migrations have included working with a large financial services institution to migrate OpenShift and VMware VMs to the cloud and supporting an airline management company with migrating VMware to cloud-native VMs.

Now, for a limited time until the end of this calendar year, Wanclouds is offering free migration of VMware to IBM or AWS for up to 150 VMs for new customers who sign up for its one-year managed service subscription. Whether companies are looking to migrate all their VMs to a single public cloud, multiple public clouds, or a hybrid cloud environment, Wanclouds is prepared to help. Free migration enables companies to move forward quickly with the best long-term strategy for their virtual infrastructure without worrying about the cost and complexities of migration.

Those interested in attending this webinar on Wednesday, August 7th at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET can register here or here on LinkedIn. Virtual spaces are limited, so IT professionals are encouraged to book their seat today!

To take advantage of the limited-time, complimentary migration of VMWare VMs to AWS or IBM Cloud, visit https://www.wanclouds.net/pricing or contact [email protected].

About Wanclouds

Wanclouds is a leading multi-cloud SaaS solution and managed service provider. It helps enterprises with cloud deployments, migrations, backups, and cost-efficient cloud infrastructure optimization. The company's Cloud Cost Optimization as a Service (COaaS), Multi-Cloud Migration as a Service (MaaS), and Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) cloud offerings reduce the financial investment and remove the technical complexities that halt or delay businesses from migrating on-premise to the cloud, moving across clouds, or setting up backup and restore protection. Its SaaS-based automation suite VPC+ provides a single pane of glass for managing and protecting multi-cloud environments through a centralized cross-cloud solution. Wanclouds is an AWS, Google Cloud, and IBM Cloud partner. For more information, visit https://wanclouds.net/.

Media Contact

Kyle Austin, Wanclouds, 6175640446, [email protected], https://wanclouds.net/

SOURCE Wanclouds