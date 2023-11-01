WanderFull's HydroBag Selected as One of Oprah's Favorite Things 2023

As Oprah says on OprahDaily.com, "Now, this is a design I haven't seen before—cute and multifunctional. It holds my water bottle when I'm hiking in Maui; for city walkabouts, the pocket holds a phone and a credit card." Post this

To shop the full list of items please visit: https://www.oprahdaily.com/life/a45416733/oprahs-favorite-things-2023. HydroBag is available for $59 and can be purchased at http://www.wanderfullbrand.com/collections/hydrobags and in the Oprah's Favorite Things gift guide exclusively in Amazon's store at amazon.com/oprah, as well as via the Amazon shopping app for customers to conveniently shop anytime, anywhere.

As Oprah says on OprahDaily.com, "Now, this is a design I haven't seen before—cute and multifunctional. It holds my water bottle when I'm hiking in Maui; for city walkabouts, the pocket holds a phone and a credit card."

WanderFull makes stylish water bottle bags perfect for traveling, running to the gym, walking the dog, watching kids' sports or simply running errands. The patent-pending design has a water-resistant pocket for a water bottle plus two large zippered pockets that store a phone, keys, passport, credit cards and more. It's perfect for moms on the go! The waterproof main compartment fits up to a 32 oz. water bottle, coffee tumbler or even a bottle of wine to make a perfect gift. A variety of interchangeable, adjustable straps and matching bags in a multitude of colors provide countless style options. Women can stay hydrated, hands free, and look great doing it!

Twelve lucky readers will have the chance to win all 112 items on Oprah's Favorite Things List in the 12-Day Give-O-Way Sweepstakes which runs from November 10 through November 21.

The Winter issue of O Quarterly, featuring the HydroBag on this year's list, hits newsstands nationwide on November 1.

WanderFull is a women-owned brand that has grown 1,500% since last year, creating smart and stylish ways to stay hydrated and look great doing it. Over 50,000 bags have already been sold in 2023 alone.

