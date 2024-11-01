WanderFull's Vegan Leather HydroBag® Selected as One of Oprah's Favorite Things 2024

As Oprah says on OprahDaily.com, "When I go to the gym, I bring my phone, keys, a water bottle, and $20 (because my dad always said so). This quilted water bottle carrier, with slim zip pockets, holds only the essentials you need." Post this

Oprah's Favorite Things list is a must-have holiday shopping guide that features the most ingenious gadgets, fashionable sustainable goods, decadent desserts and the finest finds in home, fashion, and beauty, with 51 gifts under $50. For more than 25 years, the brand has showcased must-give gifts for the holidays, often serving as a launch pad for small businesses and highlighting the inspiring stories of the owners behind the products.

WanderFull is the original designer of the stylish water bottle bags we're seeing everywhere and they just launched several new colors in vegan leather for an elevated look! The best-selling HydroBag® has water resistant pockets that will store your water bottle, phone, keys, wallet and more while never sacrificing style. The vegan leather bag and interchangeable straps can take you from a casual to dressier look instantly. It's perfect for traveling, running to the gym, walking the dog, watching kids' sports or simply running errands all while staying hydrated! Benefits include:

You can wear it two ways!

It comes with two straps: a short braided comfort chain strap for over the shoulder & a long strap for crossbody

The waterproof main compartment fits up to 32 oz. water bottle, wine bottle, reusable coffee cup, and more and prevents leaking of liquids on your phone or Airpods

Large, double-zipper pockets for storing all the essentials

Twelve lucky readers will have the chance to win all of the items on Oprah's Favorite Things List in the 12-Day Give-O-Way Sweepstakes (https://oprahdaily.com/favoritethings) which runs from November 12 through November 23, 2024.

Oprah Daily's special print 2024 Holiday Edition featuring the Vegan Leather HydroBag® on the 2024 Oprah's Favorite Things List hits newsstands nationwide on November 12.

WanderFull is a women-owned brand, creating smart and stylish ways to stay hydrated and look great doing it. Founders Lisa Watkins and Katie Hill have grown WanderFull to a multimillion dollar brand in less than two years.

