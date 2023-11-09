Wanstor Wins Special Award for 'Trusted Partner of the Year 2023' at the Prestigious SDI Awards

"We've always believed that trust is the cornerstone of any successful partnership. In our collaboration with Wanstor, they exemplified this value every step of the way", commented Geoff Balmont, IT Director, Look Ahead Care. Post this

Look Ahead Care's legacy on-premises infrastructure and fragmented systems were hindering operations and staff productivity. By working with Wanstor, they underwent a focused transformation process to modernise their technology environment, which included transitioning to the cloud, rolling out collaborative tools, automating processes and implementing enterprise-grade security. Wanstor's expertise and tailored approach successfully guided Look Ahead Care through this digital evolution, delivering critical improvements across the organisation, helping it significantly improve service delivery and efficiency.

"We've always believed that trust is the cornerstone of any successful partnership. In our collaboration with Wanstor, they exemplified this value every step of the way," commented Geoff Balmont, IT Director, Look Ahead Care. "Their commitment to understanding and addressing our unique challenges was outstanding, and we couldn't be more pleased to see Wanstor being recognised with the Trusted Partner of the Year 2023 Award at the SDI Awards. It's truly well-deserved, and we congratulate the entire team on this achievement."

"We're proud that our team's dedication and expertise has been recognised with this prestigious award," said Nicola Moss, Head of Marketing. "Our collaboration with Look Ahead Care shows how we can make a real difference by deeply understanding a customer's needs and then developing tailored solutions leveraging cloud, collaboration and other key technologies. This achievement is a credit to our talented team, who worked hand-in-hand with our wonderful colleagues at Look Ahead Care to drive meaningful change through technology."

