Want to know how you'll be eating in 2050? New platform highlights the game-changing innovations shaping the future of food

"Innovation is critical to the future of food," said Andy Jarvis, director of the Bezos Earth Fund's Future of Food program. "The challenge of transforming our food systems to feed 10 billion people within planetary boundaries is, quite frankly, immense. In order to respond to it, tapping into humanity's innovation capacity is essential."

"The innovations on the Food Systems Tech dashboard are the 'best-bets' that should whet the appetites of disruptors, entrepreneurs and investors from the public and private sectors everywhere," he continued. "Some of the innovations are already of interest to the Bezos Earth Fund."

Until now, there has been no easy, centralized way to check in on the most promising food systems innovations under development. Researched by a panel of climate change, agriculture and food specialists and vetted by scientists and industry leaders, the Food Systems Tech dashboard provides objective, expert assessments of the relevance, readiness and potential of each innovation. It focuses on the transformative technologies and approaches that might come into the mainstream in the next 20-30 years, with new innovations being added over the coming months and years.

It organizes the innovations into three key domains:

Dhanush Dinesh, Chief Climate Catalyst at Clim-Eat, said: "Food occupies a unique place in the climate and nature crisis: it contributes to the problem, it's clearly affected by climate change too, but it's also a critical source of solutions. The Food Systems Tech website showcases what some of the solutions might be, demystifies the various ways in which the scientific community is rising to the challenge, and allows users to think about where the bottlenecks might be, and where additional funding or policy support might be needed.

"This makes it an essential tool for the global community to navigate the innovation landscape, take stock of where we are, where we're going, and where they might be able to step in and play a part," he said.

The Food Systems Tech Dashboard will be launched during the INNOV-EAT Expedition, at Columbia University, New York City, today. As well as showcasing new food systems innovations, the event will share best practices, research findings, and case studies that highlight the positive impact these innovations can have on the environment, society, and the economy.

Bezos Earth Fund

The Bezos Earth Fund is transforming the fight against climate change with the largest ever philanthropic commitment to climate and nature protection. We're investing $10 billion in this decisive decade to protect nature and drive systems-level change, creating a just transition to a low-carbon economy. By providing funding and expertise, we partner with organizations to accelerate innovation, break down barriers to success and create a more equitable and sustainable world. Join us in our mission to create a world where people prosper in harmony with nature.

Clim-Eat

Clim-Eat is a "think-and-do" tank that aims to accelerate a just, global transition to sustainable food systems. It acts as a bridge connecting scientists and decision makers to support evidence-based policymaking in the areas of climate change and food.

Media Contact

Leanne Zeppenfeldt, Clim-Eat, 39 3472946747, [email protected], https://clim-eat.org/

Claire Pfitzinger, Bezos Earth Fund, [email protected], https://www.bezosearthfund.org/

SOURCE Clim-Eat