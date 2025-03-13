Want to make great wine? Plant a forest! Biodiversity Masterclass hosted by Isabelle Legeron MW

"Changing the way people think about wine is core to RAW WINE's mission and Vinitaly, as an important hub for the business of wine internationally, is the perfect platform to do just that." Post this

Regarding the Masterclass Isabelle Legeron MW says: "Changing the way people think about wine is core to RAW WINE's mission and Vinitaly, as an important hub for the business of wine internationally, is the perfect platform to do just that. This year's RAW WINE Vinitaly partnership will feature a large collection of our highly curated community of artisanal, low-intervention organic, biodynamic and natural wine producers, and will be a great opportunity not only to meet new customers but also to educate the wider wine world on what goes into each bottle and why it matters."

Isabelle Legeron MW founded RAW WINE in 2012, which has since grown to become the world's largest community of low-intervention organic, biodynamic and natural wine producers. Hoss Hauksson is an Icelandic wine producer in Aargau in Switzerland. He produces Pinot Noir, Merlot and some white wines. Arianna Occhipinti is a Sicilian winemaker and winery owner based in Vittoria, renowned for producing biodynamic wines.

Full details of the masterclass are available at:

https://www.vinitaly.com/en/events-calendar/vinitaly/vinitaly-2025/want-to-make-great-wine-plant-a-forest-moderated-by-isabelle-legeron-mw-how-quality-terroir-driven-wine-demands-vibrantly-alive-soils-and-a-biodiverse-environment/

The wine list includes:

Hauksson Weine, Traditional Method "Hvítur Wermut" N.V., Aargau, Switzerland

Arianna Occhipinti, Terre Siciliane Igt Bombolieri "Vino di Contrada" 2022, Sicily, Italy

Constantina Sotelo, Gazafello 2022, Galicia, Spain

About Vinitaly: Vinitaly, the renowned wine event, is scheduled to take place from 6-9 April 2025. Since its inception in 1998, Vinitaly has been a global ambassador for Italian wine, traversing borders and reaching wine enthusiasts worldwide. While Vinitaly originated in Italy, in the historic city of Verona, its vision extends far beyond national borders. Now in its 57th edition, Vinitaly has served as a nexus for the global wine supply chain, facilitating connections and fostering collaboration among producers, buyers, and stakeholders. The event spans four days dedicated to nurturing relationships, sharing experiences, and honing skills within the wine industry. Vinitaly and the City invites wine lovers to immerse themselves in the vibrant atmosphere of Verona, one of the world's foremost wine capitals. This ancient city, steeped in history and culture, provides the perfect backdrop for an unforgettable wine experience, where tradition meets innovation and passion permeates every sip.

