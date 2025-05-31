WAO Opens Call for Public Comment on Precautionary Allergen Labelling Recommendations

"The focus is on the feasibility, acceptability, and implementation capacity of the proposed recommendations and guidelines. The ACT-UP! Expert Panel will use the responses to update and revise the report." Post this

The ACT-UP! e-Delphi consensus process focused on generating 35 recommendations, which are ready for review at https://www.WorldAllergy.org/act-up. Leading the consensus process are Steering Committee members Alessandro Fiocchi, MD, (Chair), Bambino Gesu Children's Hospital in Rome, Italy, and Secretary General & Treasurer, WAO Board of Directors; Paul Turner, RCPCH, PhD (Chair), of Imperial College, London, United Kingdom; Antonio Bognanni, MD, PhD(c), of McMaster University, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada; and Stefania Arasi, MD, PhD, Bambino Gesu Children's Hospital, Rome, together with an international Expert Panel.

According to Dr. Fiocchi, the invitation is for the scientific community, healthcare professionals, food and beverage operations and organizations, patient associations, and the general public to comment and make suggestions. "The focus is on the feasibility, acceptability, and implementation capacity of the proposed recommendations and guidelines. The ACT-UP! Expert Panel will use the responses to update and revise the report."

The ACT-UP! initiative intends to provide support to relevant authorities in enabling legislation on PAL. Mário Morais-Almeida, MD, of Hospital CUF Descobertas in Lisbon, Portugal, and the WAO President, explained that the ACT-UP! findings support the recommendations of the consultation of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations and World Health Organisation (WHO). "As we saw last year in the WAO narrative review of the FAO/WHO consultation, all agree there is a need for a comprehensive, evidence-based regulatory framework to govern use of PAL." [5]

