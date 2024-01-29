Waphyto Announces Collaboration with Snow Peak for Exclusive Pop-Up Experience at Regents Street

LONDON, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Waphyto, a visionary brand dedicated to the transformative power of botanicals, is thrilled to announce an exclusive pop-up collaboration with the renowned brand, Snow Peak, to be located on the latter's mezzanine at 16A Regents Street. The limited-time pop-up will run from February 9 to February 29, inviting visitors to immerse themselves in the world of natural beauty.

Waphyto extends a warm invitation to the public for an unforgettable launch event on February 9, from 17:00 to 20:00. The event promises an evening filled with style, beauty, and innovation as the collaboration with Snow Peak is launched. Guests will have the opportunity to dive into the taste of Japan with an exquisite selection of Japanese Sake, enhancing the overall experience. The first 50 attendees will receive exclusive goodie bags, featuring delightful surprises from Waphyto.

Founded by award-winning phytotherapist Atsuko Morita, Waphyto is committed to sourcing the highest quality botanicals grown according to stringent Japanese agricultural standards. Morita combines the best of nature with cutting-edge biomethodological advancements to create beauty alchemy. Waphyto products are meticulously crafted to support a healthy, beautiful lifestyle for individuals of all ages.

Atsuko Morita, founder and product developer of Waphyto, began her journey as a flight attendant. When faced with asthma, dry skin, and hair issues, Morita turned to phytotherapy techniques recommended by a French friend. Witnessing the gradual alleviation of her symptoms, she decided to pursue botanical therapy studies at the Université de Paris, diving into the transformative power of plants.

Through her extensive research in pharmacology and cosmetics, Morita recognized the potential of botanical therapy to support holistic health and wellness. This realization led to the development of a series of plant-based beauty products designed for a lifetime of use.

Don't miss this opportunity to experience the intersection of nature and innovation at the WaphytoPOP-UP.

About Waphyto

Waphyto, a self-care and wellness brand, beautifully blends the power of natural ingredients with sophisticated cosmetic innovations. From skincare to body, hair, and intimate care, our products reflect the essence of Japanese Wa culture, promoting peace and harmony.

Committed to preserving the purity of nature, Waphyto ensures that all ingredients and formulas meet the highest standards of our scientists and herbalists, aligning seamlessly with today's socially responsible marketplace.

Media Contact

Hilland Fredrik Neby, Waphyto, +47 976 38 857, [email protected], https://waphyto.co.uk/

SOURCE Waphyto