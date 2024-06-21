Waphyto Launches a Limited-Edition Fresh Mint Feminine Wash in Time for Summer

Fresh Mint Feminine Wash: Experience cooling comfort with our new intimate care formula

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This summer, Waphyto introduces a breakthrough in intimate care: the 'Intimate Foaming Wash in Fresh Mint'. Formulated to combat the challenges of heat and humidity in intimate areas, this new product features a refreshing blend of natural plant extracts and the revitalizing scent of Japanese peppermint. Designed to soothe, cool, and maintain the delicate pH balance of sensitive skin, this limited-edition wash is a seasonal essential for maintaining personal hygiene and comfort.

Incorporating advanced phytotherapy insights, this intimate wash helps manage perspiration and odor, providing a long-lasting feeling of cleanliness and freshness. Its gentle, hypoallergenic formula is enriched with potent plant-based ingredients that have been carefully selected to address irritation and sensitivity, making it suitable for daily use throughout the summer months.

Atsuko Morita, the founder of Waphyto, adds:

"When you think of feeling fresh, doesn't mint come to mind? It's like that cool breeze on a hot day—refreshing and oh so welcome. That's the idea behind our peppermint-scented feminine wash. It's designed not just to keep you feeling fresh all day but to actually cool down those sensitive areas, especially when it's sweltering outside."

Product spotlight

Specifically formulated for the sensitive needs of intimate areas, this wash combines Japanese peppermint and skin-soothing extracts to refresh and protect against summer's heat and humidity.

Here are the features that will make it a must-have staple in your daily routine:

Refreshing Japanese Peppermint

Japanese Peppermint, known for its high menthol content, delivers a cooling and refreshing effect that reduces the sensation of heat. It offers immediate relief from discomfort while infusing the formula with a crisp, invigorating scent that revitalizes the senses.

Purple Chrysanthemum & Centifolia Rose Extracts

Purple Chrysanthemum extract targets and neutralizes sources of odor with its natural antibacterial properties, while Centifolia Rose extract adds a layer of moisture and skin-clarifying benefits. Together, these botanicals leave the intimate area not only cleansed but also visibly improved in terms of hydration and overall skin health.

Hypoallergenic Formula

A hypoallergenic formula, carefully crafted to be gentle on the most sensitive skin types. It cleans without stripping away natural oils, preserving the skin's natural pH and its protective barrier against external irritants. This approach delivers comfort and reduces the risk of skin reactions.

Quick-Rinsing Foam

The fine, elastic foam encapsulates and lifts dirt and impurities, allowing for a swift rinse. This technology minimizes the time spent washing and leaves no sticky residue, leaving a clean, fresh finish with every use. It's ideal for quick, thorough cleansing that fits seamlessly into your daily routine.

With Waphyto's new intimate wash, bid farewell to summer discomforts. This feminine care is all about keeping you cool, fresh, and ready to tackle the heat head-on. Step out with confidence and make the most of every sunny day—comfortably.

About Waphyto

Waphyto is at the forefront of integrating the art of traditional herbalism with modern cosmetic science. Founded by the award-winning phytotherapist, Atsuko Morita, Waphyto creates products that reflect the essence of Japanese 'wa' culture, which translates to harmony in English.

Its range extends from skincare to body and hair care, all formulated with almost exclusively natural ingredients using cutting-edge technology. Committed to clean beauty and sustainability, Waphyto ensures that every product not only nurtures your body but also adheres to the highest ethical and environmental standards.

Visit waphyto.com to discover the Intimate Foaming Wash along with the full range of natural wellness products. Connect with the brand on Instagram @waphyto for the latest updates and exclusive insights into how it blends tradition with technology to care for your well-being.

