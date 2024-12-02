Waphyto Launches at The Store X, Berlin - Bringing Japanese Clean Beauty to a Global Audience

Waphyto combines the power of plants with modern cosmetic science to create clean beauty products that elevate daily rituals.

TOKYO, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Waphyto, the acclaimed Japanese clean beauty brand known for merging traditional herbalism with modern cosmetic science, proudly announces its launch at The Store X in Berlin.

This marks a significant milestone for Waphyto, expanding its presence in Europe through a partnership with the globally renowned concept platform that celebrates innovation in fashion, art, and design.

Founded by award-winning phytotherapist Atsuko Morita, Waphyto offers a collection of premium self-care products that elevate daily rituals while staying rooted in its commitment to Elemental, Ethical, Environmental, and Empowering principles.

From skincare to hair care, Waphyto's selected items are crafted to embody harmony, purity, and performance, making them a natural fit for the curated offerings at The Store X.

The Store X: A platform for culture and ideas

Located in Soho House Berlin, The Store X serves as both a retail space and a hub for innovators, creatives, and cultural explorers. Its curated program spans fashion, art, and design, creating experiential spaces that redefine traditional retail. By offering a selection of Waphyto products, The Store X continues its mission to connect a global community with meaningful, impactful brands that prioritize quality and sustainability.

"We're excited to introduce Waphyto to The Store X audience," said Atsuko Morita, founder of Waphyto. "This collaboration reflects a shared vision of fostering innovation while honoring the purity of nature. Waphyto's clean beauty philosophy resonates deeply with The Store X's commitment to transcending expectations of retail and connecting people with transformative experiences."

Celebrating the duality of nature and science

Waphyto's arrival at The Store X introduces a curated selection of its product line, including signature skincare and hair care items formulated with up to 97% natural ingredients. Crafted with the utmost care, these products combine the therapeutic benefits of plants with cutting-edge cosmetic technology to deliver results that go beyond aesthetics.

Highlights of the collection available at The Store X include:

Regena Cleansing Oil: A gentle yet effective oil-based cleanser that removes impurities while maintaining skin hydration.

Regena Facial Milk: A nourishing formula to soothe and rejuvenate skin for a radiant complexion.

Regena Facial Oil: A luxurious blend of botanical oils to deeply moisturize and promote elasticity.

Shampoo Elevate: A refreshing, plant-based formula to cleanse and revitalize hair.

Conditioner Elevate: A nourishing conditioner infused with botanical extracts for silky, manageable hair.

Scalp Lotion: A specialized treatment to promote scalp health and overall hair vitality.

Each product reflects Waphyto's dedication to sourcing key ingredients from the serene forests of Higashi Mikawa, ensuring a connection to Japan's natural beauty.

Clean beauty, with purpose

Waphyto's philosophy is built on harmony—between mind, body, and nature. The brand's dedication to sustainability is reflected in its eco-conscious sourcing, 100% upcycled materials, and minimal environmental impact in production. By aligning with The Store X, Waphyto takes its mission further, reaching an audience that values thoughtful, ethical consumption.

Morita explains, "Our products are more than cosmetics; they are a way to harmonize the mind and body through every stage of life. Partnering with The Store X allows us to share this vision with individuals who seek purity and purpose in their self-care routines."

Experience Waphyto at The Store X

Visitors to The Store X in Berlin can now explore Waphyto's carefully curated collection in a setting that redefines experiential retail. With its thoughtful blend of design, culture, and innovation, The Store X provides the perfect backdrop for customers to engage with Waphyto's unique approach to beauty and wellness.

About Waphyto

Waphyto, founded by Atsuko Morita, combines the power of plants with modern cosmetic science to create clean beauty products that elevate daily rituals. Guided by its core values of Elemental, Ethical, Environmental, and Empowering, Waphyto is committed to preserving the purity of nature and delivering products that enhance well-being while promoting sustainability.

About The Store X

The Store X is a global platform for ideas, culture, and creativity. With locations in London, Berlin, and Oxfordshire, it offers a curated mix of fashion, art, design, and more. Transcending the expectations of traditional retail, The Store X has successfully engaged a global community of innovators and curious creatives.

