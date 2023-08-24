Waphyto Returns as Featured Presenter at Italy's International Pitti Fragranze Exhibition

Japan-based clean beauty brand Waphyto is excited to announce that they will once again be a featured exhibitor at the prestigious Pitti Fragranze trade show this September in Florence, Italy. Tweet this

This will be Waphyto's second year attending Pitti Fragranze, which has been hosted since 2002 and draws thousands of visitors each year. In 2022, Waphyto's presentation at the event caught the attention of numerous international distributors and major media outlets, including Elle, Vogue, Io Donna, WWD, Vanity Fair, and Harper's Bazaar.

Botanical Beauty: Waphyto's Approach To Fragrance

Waphyto is a holistic beauty and wellness brand founded by award-winning phytotherapist, Atsuko Morita, whose background includes extensive experience studying botanical therapies. Her formulations are based largely on phytotherapy, and she is a leading contributor to the field, having studied botanical therapy at the Medical School of Paris 13 University.

In 2022, she was profiled by ELLE magazine as one of the "100 Women That Are Changing The World" – an honor bestowed upon women making an impact in multiple industries – ranging from politics, environment, and economics, to culture and fashion.

Featured in the category of Beauty, Atsuko Morita was chosen for her award-winning discoveries as a leader in the field of biomethodological phytotherapy – a combination of French phytotherapy and traditional herbology. Utilizing this unique approach, Atsuko founded Japan's first biomethodology beauty brand in 2020, and launched in the global market the following year.

For creating truly unique scents and a multi-dimensional sensory experience, all products within the Waphyto collection contain specially designed aromatherapy fragrances derived from botanical essential oils. Additionally, many of the fragrances are inspired by ancient wisdom, traditional philosophies, and sciences, such as Yin and Yang, and the Theory of Qi, Blood, and Water.

About Waphyto: The Power of Plants Meets Modern Cosmetic Science

Waphyto is a self care and wellness brand that combines the finest natural ingredients with the most sophisticated cosmetic innovations.

From skincare to body and hair care, the products embody an appreciation for Japanese Wa culture - promoting peace and harmony. With a passion for preserving the purity of nature, Waphyto works to ensure that all ingredients and formulas meet the highest standards of the company's scientists and herbalists, as well as those of today's socially responsible marketplace.

All Waphyto products:

Use 100% natural plant-based essential oils

Contain no synthetic colors

Contain no synthetic fragrances

Contain no petroleum-based surfactants

Contain no phenoxyethanol

Are paraben-free

Waphyto is committed to producing holistic wellness products that are Elemental, Ethical, Environmental, and Empowering. These four keywords encompass the company's definition of clean beauty and brand accountability.

