Waphyto revives ancient clay therapy with limited-edition detoxifying face mask

Unearth radiant skin with Waphyto's new Japanese Clay Mask

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drawing from centuries-old Japanese earth traditions, Waphyto, the acclaimed skincare alchemist, launches its limited-edition Clay Mask.

This restorative treatment allows you to experience the purifying power of four mineral-rich clays—Sericite, Kaolin, Bentonite, and Kucha— expertly blended with seven botanical extracts native to Japan. It invites you to partake in a ritual of renewal, a multi-sensory experience that detoxifies, refines, and awakens your skin's natural radiance.

"Our Clay Mask embodies the heart of Waphyto's philosophy," says Atsuko Morita, founder and award-winning phytotherapist. "It's a potent fusion of nature's intelligence and modern formulation, designed to reveal the most luminous version of your skin."

A closer look at the Clay Mask

Waphyto's Clay Mask delivers a multi-dimensional approach to skin purification and rejuvenation:

Deep detoxification

A quartet of high-quality clays—Sericite, known for its gentle exfoliation, Kaolin, celebrated for absorbing excess oil, Bentonite, prized for drawing out impurities, and Kucha, a volcanic clay rich in minerals,—works synergistically to penetrate pores, lifting away dirt, excess oil, and environmental pollutants. The result is a visibly clearer, more refined complexion that radiates from within.

Intense hydration

Unlike traditional clay masks, this formula counteracts dryness with a potent infusion of seven botanical extracts sourced from Japan's mineral-rich Higashi Mikawa region. These extracts replenish moisture, leaving skin supple and plump.

Aromatherapeutic ritual

Immerse yourself in a serene sensory experience with twelve pure essential oils, carefully chosen for their calming and balancing properties. The subtle fragrance of lavender, chamomile, and rosemary creates a spa-like atmosphere in the comfort of your home.

Clean beauty

Waphyto's enduring pledge to clean beauty is evident in this mask's formulation. With over 75% naturally-derived ingredients and 100% natural essential oils, it's free from harmful additives like synthetic colors, fragrances, petroleum-based surfactants, phenoxyethanol, parabens, and ethanol. The mask is also vegan, aligning with the brand's ethical and sustainable practices.

How to apply

For an indulgent nighttime ritual (2-3 times a week): Apply a generous amount to dry skin, ensuring even coverage across your face, neck, and décolleté. Allow the mask to work its ancient magic for 5-10 minutes, then rinse thoroughly with lukewarm water.

For a quick morning refresh before makeup

Apply a thin layer to cleansed skin and gently massage in circular motions. Leave on for 2-3 minutes, then rinse thoroughly. Follow with your usual skincare routine.

Beyond being an effective skincare product, this limited-edition Clay Mask is a portal to the revitalizing power of Japanese earth and botanical wisdom. Unveil a luminous complexion, purified pores, and a newfound sense of tranquility—all in one mindful ritual.

About Waphyto

Waphyto is at the forefront of integrating the art of traditional herbalism with modern cosmetic science. Founded by the award-winning phytotherapist, Atsuko Morita, Waphyto creates products that reflect the essence of Japanese 'wa' culture, which translates to harmony in English.

Its range extends from skincare to body and hair care, all formulated with almost exclusively natural ingredients using cutting-edge technology. Committed to clean beauty and sustainability, Waphyto creates products that not only nurture your body but also adhere to the highest ethical and environmental standards.

Visit en.waphyto.com to learn more about its Clay Mask along with its full range of natural wellness products. Connect with the brand on Instagram @waphyto for the latest updates and exclusive insights into how the brand blends tradition with technology to care for your skin and well-being.

Media Contact

Natsuko Phillips, Waphyto inc., 81 0364161709, [email protected], https://en.waphyto.com/

Twitter, Facebook

SOURCE Waphyto inc.