Warbird National Wins National Architecture Honor for CLAW Education Center and Aviation Golf Campus

Gold Nugget Award Recognizes Historic Military-Education and Recreation Campus on Active U.S. Air Force Base

TUCSON, Ariz., June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Warbird National has been awarded a prestigious Gold Nugget Award, marking the first time a project located on an active U.S. Department of Defense installation has received national recognition in this reputable architectural competition.

Designed by PHX ARCHITECTURE, Warbird National is a groundbreaking 501(c)(3) development that blends a 54-hole Rees Jones-designed golf destination with a living aviation museum and educational facility. More than 30 full-size combat aircraft will be mounted in flight positions above the course, forming one of the most ambitious military tribute landscapes in the world. These aircraft are sourced from the adjacent military "aircraft boneyard" at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base — jets that would otherwise be scrapped, now transformed into soaring monuments to service and sacrifice.

At the heart of the campus is the Warbird CLAW — short for the Center for Learning and Winning — a 40,000-square-foot facility that embodies the project's mission of education, leadership, and honor. The CLAW includes two hangar-inspired wings joined by an open pavilion that will house a full-scale P-51 Mustang in the iconic Red Tail livery of the Tuskegee Airmen. Overlooking the space is a modern glass control tower. Flanking the pavilion are four F/A-18 Hornets mounted in a "missing man" formation — a solemn, airborne tribute to our fallen.

"CLAW" is more than an acronym. Like the talon of a bird of prey, it represents precision, strength, and motion — a symbol of the entire Warbird National vision: to prepare the next generation of leaders through immersive STEM education, honor American airpower, and provide unforgettable civic and recreational experiences.

"To be honored by the Gold Nugget Awards is a profound moment — not just for our team, but for every airman, veteran, and young leader this project is built to serve," said Jay Hedley, Chairman of Warbird National. "This is the first time a development on an active Department of Defense installation has received this kind of national design recognition, and it proves that extraordinary things happen when mission meets imagination."

"Designing the CLAW was about honoring legacy while building for the future," said Erik Peterson AIA, President of PHX ARCHITECTURE. "Our goal was to create a structure that reflects the gravity of its mission — a fusion of heritage, education, and architectural ambition. Being located beside the nation's military aircraft repository and surrounded by over 30 iconic jets, the CLAW had to rise to meet both the symbolism and the scale of Warbird National's vision."

The entire Warbird National campus is engineered for 100% solar power, with tracked solar arrays and enough battery storage to power the entire facility for three days. The facility is designed to achieve LEED Platinum certification through native landscaping, advanced water conservation systems, and resilient desert-based design.

Uniquely structured as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Warbird National will reinvest surplus energy and proceeds to support Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, local community programs, and both veterans and active-duty Airmen alike.

With national recognition and a mission rooted in service, education, and sustainability, Warbird National stands as more than a campus — it is a living tribute to American values, innovation, and legacy.

About Warbird National

Warbird National is a disabled veteran-led 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to honoring U.S. combat aviation history, advancing youth education, and supporting national defense resiliency. Through an innovative blend of service, sustainability, and civic design, Warbird National delivers an unmatched experience that inspires patriotism and progress.

About PHX ARCHITECTURE

PHX ARCHITECTURE is an award-winning, bespoke architecture firm founded in 2002 by renowned architect Erik Peterson AIA. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, with a satellite office in Beverly Hills, the firm specializes in luxury residential estates, private golf clubhouses, and boutique hospitality environments. PHX ARCHITECTURE delivers a personalized design experience that reflects each client's vision while honoring the regional character of each site.

Media Contact:

Erik Peterson AIA

President and CEO

PHX ARCHITECTURE

480.477.1111

[email protected]

www.phxarch.com

