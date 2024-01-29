Warehouse Automation Within the Pharmaceutical Industry: Logistics from Dock to Dock, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about the implementation of warehousing and logistics for the pharmaceutical industry. Attendees will gain insights into the considerations to make when selecting the right vendor and systems for their process. The featured speaker will discuss how to trace components and products throughout the production environment. Attendees will learn about interfacing both physically with the equipment/process and digitally with data repositories.
TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Many manufacturing companies within The Food and Drug Administration-regulated industry embracing Pharma 4.0 may encounter confusion and uncertainty when it comes to implementing warehouse automation and logistics within the facility. This webinar is specifically designed to discuss the implementation of warehousing and logistics, providing the attendees with the clarity they need to succeed in implementing dock-to-dock manufacturing.
Throughout this engaging session, industry experts will provide clear explanations of automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRSs), automated guided vehicles (AGVs) and their interfaces with automated warehousing software and production equipment. Attendees will be provided with a clear understanding of how these systems interface with each other and how traceability of products throughout the entire manufacturing site can be implemented. In addition, the key goals of automated warehousing and logistics and its fundamental concepts will be reviewed. Further, the essential principles of how these concepts impact quality, safety and compliance will be discussed.
Understanding the specific scenarios and circumstances to consider when designing and implementing automated logistics will allow organizations to make informed decisions when it comes to computer system and equipment design conceptualization, ultimately ensuring compliance.
As the pharmaceutical industry embarks on its industrial revolution through Pharma 4.0, staying ahead of the curve is crucial. Join this webinar to embrace the future of dock-to-dock manufacturing.
Join Scott Council, Division Director – North Carolina, Performance Validation, for the live webinar on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at 10am PST (1pm EST).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Warehouse Automation Within the Pharmaceutical Industry: Logistics from Dock to Dock.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], www.xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks
Share this article