Warm Health Technology and CAN Community Health Partner to Expand PL Cares® Access for People Living with HIV in Jacksonville

Warm Health Technology and CAN Community Health have partnered to expand access to PL Cares®, an evidence-based digital engagement platform, for all CAN Community Health–Jacksonville patients living with HIV. Funded by the City of Jacksonville Ending the HIV Epidemic Office, the initiative supports Ryan White sub-recipients citywide and focuses on increasing viral load suppression, strengthening engagement in care, and reducing new HIV infections. The partnership also enables improved tracking of medication adherence and enhancements to CAN's linkage-to-care process, with plans to explore broader implementation across CAN's care network to address sites with lower viral suppression rates.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Warm Health Technology, Inc. (WHT) is proud to announce a new partnership with CAN Community Health to expand access to PL Cares®, an evidence-based digital engagement platform designed to support people living with HIV. Through this collaboration, PL Cares® licenses will be made available to all CAN Community Health–Jacksonville patients living with HIV.

This initiative is funded by the City of Jacksonville Ending the HIV Epidemic Office and supports all City of Jacksonville Ryan White sub-recipients, reinforcing a coordinated, citywide approach to improving HIV care outcomes.

The primary goals of the partnership are to increase viral load suppression, improve engagement in care, and reduce new HIV infections across the Jacksonville community. Secondary goals include tracking and measuring improvements in patient medication adherence and working to further improve the CAN linkage-to-care process.

PL Cares® is designed to support care between visits by delivering structured, compassionate, and evidence-based digital interactions that reinforce treatment adherence, appointment follow-through, and timely access to prevention and support services. Through this partnership, CAN Community Health will leverage PL Cares® to strengthen patient engagement while equipping care teams with meaningful insights into patient-reported outcomes.

"CAN Community Health has a long-standing commitment to delivering comprehensive, compassionate care to people living with HIV," said Rishi Patel, PharmD, President & CEO, at CAN Community Health. "Partnering with Warm Health Technology allows us to extend that care beyond the clinic walls, supporting patients in the moments where engagement and adherence matter most."

In addition to the Jacksonville rollout, CAN Community Health and Warm Health Technology are actively exploring additional opportunities to implement PL Cares® across CAN's integrated care delivery network. Initial expansion efforts are focused on sites with viral suppression rates below 90%, where enhanced digital engagement may help close gaps in care and improve outcomes.

"PL Cares® was built to support both patients and care teams in achieving sustained viral suppression and stronger engagement in care," said Rebecca Dillingham, M.D., M.P.H., Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer at Warm Health Technology. "We are honored to partner with CAN Community Health and the City of Jacksonville to support a data-driven, person-centered approach to ending the HIV epidemic."

About Warm Health Technology, Inc.

Warm Health Technology provides scalable, evidence-based digital health solutions designed to improve engagement in care and clinically validated outcomes. With a focus on HIV care and prevention, WHT partners with clinics, health departments, and community organizations to strengthen care delivery, reduce burden on care teams, and support the whole person.

For more information about PL Cares®, visit https://www.wht.care/.

About CAN Community Health

CAN Community Health is a nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring and contributing to the health and well-being of those affected by HIV, Hepatitis C, and other STIs by expanding access to comprehensive health services through prevention, treatment, and support. CAN operates a growing network of clinics and programs committed to elevating health outcomes through innovation, compassion, and care.

For more information, visit https://cancommunityhealth.org/.

Media Contact

Jenny Knizner, Warm Health Technology, Inc., 1 434-260-1162, [email protected], https://www.wht.care/

Kal Gajraj, PhD, CAN Community Health, 1 954-882-6676, [email protected], https://www.cancommunityhealth.org/

SOURCE Warm Health Technology, Inc.