Warman Cozy Quilt Shop Celebrates Grand Re-Opening as an Authorized BERNINA and bernette Dealer

"Expanding our offerings to include BERNINA and bernette sewing machines allows us to better support sewists and quilters at every stage of their creative journey," said Anne Warman, Owner, Warman Cozy Quilt Shop. Post this

"We're excited to welcome customers into our new, larger space and share this next chapter with the community. Expanding our offerings to include BERNINA and bernette sewing machines allows us to better support sewists and quilters at every stage of their creative journey," said Anne Warman, Owner, Warman Cozy Quilt Shop.

The grand re-opening event is free to attend. For more information, visit www.warmancozy.com.

Warman Cozy Quilt Shop is located at 200 Applebee St. inside Ice House Mall in Barrington, Illinois.

ABOUT BERNINA

BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 130 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on the BERNINA WeAllSew blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year.

Media Contact

Kelly Ellis, Lola Charles Communications, 1 3128330008, [email protected], Lola Charles Communications

SOURCE Lola Charles Communications