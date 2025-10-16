Warmly Ushers in the Era of "Lean Pipeline" With Launch of AI Marketing Ops Agent

Warmly releases it's new Marketing Ops AI Agent that automatically builds a list of the highest-value accounts and contacts for marketing teams.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Warmly, the leader in AI-powered go-to-market tools, today announced the launch of its Marketing Ops Agent, a first-of-its-kind platform that combines AI enrichments and real-time signal monitoring to automatically build, update, and prioritize a list of the highest-value accounts and contacts for marketing teams.

The launch marks a major milestone for Warmly, which has grown ARR 5× since its Series A and now powers marketing teams for high-growth companies like Workboard, New Relic, and Conversion.ai.

"Traditionally, the process of building a target list can take weeks, and involve stitching together the results of multiple complex tools and constant manual tweaking. And often, the list is already out of date before the end of the quarter." Said Alan Zhao, Co-Founder and CPO of Warmly. "We fix that problem by giving marketers one, easy-to-use tool that builds a real-time list of accounts and people that actually want to buy from you."

The End of Spray-and-Pray: Welcome to "Lean Pipeline"

B2B teams are stuck in a vicious cycle. They try to hit inflated pipeline goals with more ad spend, outbound volume, and tools, only to see sales rate decline, growth to flatline, and the cycle to continue with an even higher pipeline goal next quarter.

Warmly's Lean Pipeline approach breaks this cycle. With the Marketing Ops Agent, marketers don't need to chase massive pipeline targets. Instead, they can focus only on the high-fit accounts with high intent buyers and generate less but much higher quality pipeline.

"Warmly sourced leads closed at a 50% higher rate and 30% faster than our other sources" - Stephanie Armand, Sr. Rev Ops Manger, Qase

The Super Marketer

The Warmly Marketing Ops Agent is the first tool built for a new generation of "Super Marketers," the next $500k+ earners in tech.

This new generation of marketers will orchestrate and scale sophisticated, highly-targeted, omni channel campaigns at hyper speed. They'll single-handedly generate 75%+ of a company's total pipeline by leveraging AI tools like Warmly.

"The Super Marketer will become the most valuable asset of high-growth organizations," said Maximus Greenwald, Co-Founder and CEO of Warmly. "Our platform empowers these professionals with the tools they need to identify and convert the right opportunities, and transform marketing into their company's primary revenue driver."

In the AI era, pipeline quality is the ultimate competitive advantage.

"Since using Warmly our CPL dropped 40% and our average ACV doubled." - Charles Fox, Demand Generation Manager, Tovuti

Warmly's Marketing Ops Agent is available today for all customers.

To learn more or request a demo, visit warmly.ai.

About Warmly

Warmly is the AI GTM platform for the next generation of revenue teams. By unifying buyer signals, orchestrating workflows, and automating pipeline generation, Warmly turns go-to-market teams into high-velocity, revenue-producing machines. Founded in San Francisco, Warmly is backed by Felicis, NFX, Y Combinator, Zoom, and Slack Fund.

Media Contact

Alan Zhao, Warmly, 1 908-397-0513, [email protected], warmly.ai

SOURCE Warmly