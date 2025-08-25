WarmlyYours Report: Huge Gains for New Ruler Cable in Q2 2025

According to a recent industry report, a large portion of electric floor heating sales growth for WarmlyYours was due to their innovative new heating cable.

LAKE ZURICH, Ill., Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to a recent industry report, a large portion of electric floor heating sales growth for WarmlyYours was due to their innovative new heating cable.

The pro-exclusive TempZone™ Floor Heating Ruler Cable was launched in Q2 2024 and is the first electric floor heating cable to feature easy-to-read hashmarks at every half-inch, inch, and foot increment. When paired with a free SmartPlan™ installation plan from WarmlyYours, installers can make sure that they've used the correct amount of cable so far at any stage of the installation. In Q2 2025, sales of the TempZone Ruler Cable increased 188.1% which was largely responsible for a 1.8% increase in total electric floor heating sales for WarmlyYours

The cable has proven to be popular with a range of different professional customers. The most popular customer profile was general contractor, which made up 37.7% of all TempZone Floor Heating Ruler Cable sales. This was followed by relatively equitable splits between kitchen and bath dealer (11%), electrician (10.4%), flooring retailer (9.3%), and remodeling contractor (8.4%).

Julia Billen, owner and president of WarmlyYours, said the cable's integral measurement markings, when paired with the free install plans offered by WarmlyYours, can greatly decrease the likelihood of mistakes in spacing or heating coverage during installation.

"For these customers, time is money. Our products and our services are very intentionally catered to saving our customers both," said Billen. "When my product development team meets, we're not thinking about what new products to onboard. We're thinking about how we can bridge the gap between what we offer and what our customers need on the job."

To the read the report in full, click here.

Hi-res images are available upon request.

For over 25 years, WarmlyYours Radiant Heating has offered the industry's most innovative solutions in radiant heating technology, from our flagship floor heating systems and radiant wall panels to snow melting systems, as well as comfort products, including towel warmers, mirror defoggers, shower floor and bench heating, and countertop heaters. With locations in the United States and Canada, WarmlyYours provides unrivaled personalized customer support from start to finish, featuring measuring and design services, 24/7 technical support, and our No Nonsense™ Warranty.

For more information, visit www.WarmlyYours.com.

Media Contact

Cameron Witbeck, WarmlyYours Radiant Heating, 1 800-875-5285 878, [email protected], https://www.warmlyyours.com/

SOURCE WarmlyYours Radiant Heating