WarmlyYours Report: The Great Lakes Region was Great for Radiant Sales

LAKE ZURICH, Ill., Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to a recent industry report, the Great Lakes region saw a significant increase in sales of radiant heating products during the third quarter of this year.

WarmlyYours, a radiant heating manufacturer that specializes in radiant heating products like electric floor heating and snow melting systems, released their "Q3 2025 Industry Report" earlier this week. This report analyzes the sales of radiant heating products (by using WarmlyYours sales data as a proxy for the industry as a whole) within the wider context of the national housing and remodeling markets. One of the most surprising findings in the report was that the Great Lakes region in the U.S. saw the fastest growth at 6.8%.

While several product lines posted positive growth for WarmlyYours in the region (towel warmers were up 50.1% and snow melting was up 32%), the biggest volume increase in sales came from floor heating (up 16.6%).

Within floor heating, the biggest sales volume increase came from the TempZone Floor Heating Cable (up 219.3%). This cable can be installed with different spacing options, which can raise or lower the heat output of the system.

WarmlyYours, who has created over 600,000 installation plans, has made a concerted effort to design floor heating systems based on the actual needs for an area. For example, a home in the Great Lakes using floor heating as a primary heat source will have different needs than a similar home in the Southwest. Julia Billen, owner and president of WarmlyYours, said that this kind of "geo-targeting" is a value-add service that WarmlyYours is uniquely positioned to offer in the radiant heating marketplace.

"For decades we have worked to perfect custom floor heating design plans that we can turn around in a single day," said Billen. "During that time we have also accrued invaluable data about the real needs of our customers all across the planet and how their local weather patterns affect that. And what we've learned has allowed us to provide a level of customization in our install plans that no one else can match."

Click here to read the report in full.

Media Contact

Cameron Witbeck, WarmlyYours Radiant Heating, 1 8008755285 878, [email protected], https://www.warmlyyours.com/

SOURCE WarmlyYours Radiant Heating