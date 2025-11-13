Warner Music Group and Feed.fm Partner to Bring Premium Music Clips to Apps

"We're excited to work with Feed.fm to bring music to more experiences," said Rachel Scarpati, VP, Business Development & Digital Strategy, WMG. "This partnership is another step toward building a more innovative music ecosystem that fuels creativity, discovery, and genuine connection." Post this

The Feed Clips music API also gives WMG and its artists and songwriters a way to bring music into social platforms to boost music discovery and fandom. It expands discovery into new apps where fans are creating with music, unlocking scalable reach and deeper cultural relevance across the digital landscape. For rightsholders like WMG, this partnership unlocks new avenues for music discovery and monetization in environments where music discovery, emotional connection, and viral sharing happen daily. For developers, the product offers a turnkey system complete with curated content, full API support, and built-in usage reporting.

"We're excited to work with Feed.fm to bring music to more experiences," said Rachel Scarpati, VP, Business Development & Digital Strategy, WMG. "This partnership is another step toward building a more innovative music ecosystem that fuels creativity, discovery, and genuine connection."

"WMG is a forward-thinking partner, and we're proud to collaborate with them to power music in new and innovative digital experiences," said Jeff Yasuda, CEO and Founder of Feed.fm. "As music becomes a core layer of connection in social environments, this partnership helps us bring artists, developers, and fans into closer synergy."

Feed Clips is designed to empower the next generation of platforms harnessing the power of music clips by streamlining the complexity of rights management and compliance tracking. The launch of Feed Clips also represents a significant opportunity for music to be embedded in more moments of digital expression—from social posts to interactive cards and creative messaging tools. For more information, visit www.feed.fm/clips.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group (WMG) brings together artists, songwriters, entrepreneurs, and technology that are moving entertainment culture across the globe. Operating in more than 70 countries through a network of affiliates and licensees, WMG's Recorded Music division includes renowned labels such as 10K Projects, 300 Entertainment, Asylum, Atlantic, Big Beat, EastWest, Elektra, Erato, First Night, Fueled By Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Rhino, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin', Warner Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville. WMG's music publishing arm, Warner Chappell Music, has a catalog of over one million copyrights spanning every musical genre, from the standards of the Great American Songbook to the biggest hits of the 21st century. Warner Music Group is also home to ADA, which supports the independent community, as well as artist services division WMX. Follow WMG on Instagram, X, TikTok, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About Feed.fm

Feed.fm powers the world's leading digital experiences with music that's licensed, curated, and fully integrated. As the premier provider of an end-to-end Unified Music System, Feed.fm enables digital brands to legally stream premium music at scale. Recognized by Fast Company as one of the World's Most Innovative Music Companies, Feed.fm is shaping the future of music in apps, connected devices, and next generation digital products. Learn more atwww.feed.fm.

Media Contact

Melissa Clark, Feed.fm, 1 4159238751, [email protected], feed.fm/clips

SOURCE Feed.fm